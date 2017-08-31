2017 School Performance Ratings Released For Wyoming Schools

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education released school performance ratings today. The state accountability measure shows that the majority of Wyoming schools are Meeting or Exceeding Expectations, and the number of schools Not Meeting Expectations is dropping.

“Schools are starting to make the progress they have been asked to make,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “Especially when you look at our elementary and middle schools, they are focusing on growth and equity, and getting results. As we put our state plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act into motion, and include post-secondary readiness for high schools, I hope to see even more progress.”



This data does not include school performance ratings for alternative high schools. The alternative high school accountability model is in its final pilot year for the 2017-18 school year.

In Sweetwater County School District #1, Desert Middle School achieved a School Performance Level of Exceeding Expectations. Desert Middle School is one of seven school statewide to raise its performance rating by two.

Four schools in the Sweewater County School District #1 were Not Meeting Expectations including: Rock Springs High School, Stagecoach Elementary, Northpark Elementary, and Eastside Elementary. Eight schools are Meeting Expectations, and four schools are Partially meeting expectations.

School Performance Levels for District #1 can be viewed below:

In Sweetwater County School District #2, Harrison Elementary is Exceeding Expectations. Harrison Elementary is also one of the seven schools across the state to raise its performance rating by two.

No schools in District #2 were listed as Not Meeting Expectations. Four schools in the district are Meeting Expectations, and two schools are Partially Meeting Expectations. Three schools in District #2 are still under review.

School Performance Levels for District #2 can be viewed below:

Statewide, thirteen Wyoming schools have exceeded expectations for three consecutive years, and will be recognized at the State Superintendent’s 2018 Policy Summit.

Under the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act, schools serving grades 3-8 are rated on achievement, growth, and equity indicators. Indicators for high schools also include graduation rates, 9th grade credits earned, and Hathaway Scholarship eligibility.

As part of Wyoming’s transition to the Every Student Succeeds Act, no federal accountability determinations were made for the 2016-17 school year. Starting in the 2017-18 school year, school performance will be published on a report card that includes information required by both state and federal law.

School Performance Ratings can be found here.