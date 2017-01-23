2017 Wellness Challenge Begins Thursday at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS – The 2017 Wellness Challenge at Western Wyoming Community College will begin with pre-testing on Thursday, Jan. 26, with workouts for participants beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31 and post-testing for the annual 12-week fitness program scheduled for April 20-22, 2017. This program is open to the campus and the community; the cost is $5 per entrant or $15 for a team of three or more participants.

Pre-testing for competitors will be available on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, from 5 – 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Pre-testing will take place in the Atrium.

Student interns from the Department of Exercise Science will confidentially assist participants in establishing fitness and wellness goals. Western’s Wellness Center facilities, located in the new Exercise Science and Wellness Building, will be available for competitors’ workouts each Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 31 and concluding April 13.

Pre- and post-testing consists of the following activities: a one-mile walk to calculate cardiovascular fitness; a “hand-squeeze” test to calculate upper-body strength; a modified “sit and reach” test to measure flexibility; and a body composition measurement using a non-invasive scale.

The Challenge is open to anyone ages 6 and older. Children ages 14 and older may work out in the Wellness Center cardio and weight rooms with parental supervision; children ages 6 and older may participate with their parents in the workout class that is offered from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday workout nights. Participants are not required to attend the Tuesday-Thursday workout sessions to take part in the program, but the facilities will be available free of charge to Wellness Challenge participants during those days and hours.

Winners of the 2016 Wellness Challenge included:

Individual Female: Monique Even

Individual Male: Sheldon Flom

Group: Charolette Markham

Christie Sabourin

Nancy Hardin

Inger Duncan

Ed Sabourin

Winners are those individuals who make the greatest progress on a variety of physical markers (one-mile walk, forward stretch, etc.) between pre-testing in January and post-testing in April.

The 2017 Wellness Challenge is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College and the Department of Exercise Science, and by the City of Green River and the City of Rock Springs. Prizes will be provided by the WWCC Bookstore and local businesses.

For more information, contact: Trysten Slagowski at TrystenSlagowski@westernwyoming.edu, Rylee Blacker at ryleeblacker@westernwyoming.edu, or Zeke Mammalis at EzekielMamalis@westernwyoming.edu.