2017 WWCC Exercise Science Wellness Challenge Announced

Western Wyoming Community College has announced the winners of the 2017 WWCC Exercise Science Wellness Challenge.

Each year, this challenge allows for the Exercise Science interns the opportunity to work with participants.

This year’s winners are:

Male: Robert Vasa

Female: Robin Allen

Team: Nancy Hardin & Christie Sabourin (not pictured)

The Exercise Science Department and Kristine Clark issued a thank you all those that participated in this year’s challenge, including community businesses that made the event possible. The Exercise Science Department also thanks the Western Wyoming Community College Human Resource Department for this year’s donations.