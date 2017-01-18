2017 Wyoming Cowboy Football Season Ticket Prices Announced

The University of Wyoming Athletic Department has announced season ticket pricing for the 2017 football season. While the season ticket renewal period begins February 1st, Cowboy fans may begin making deposits on new season-ticket purchases now. Click here to go to www.jointheposse.com for complete pricing and package information.

According to press release from UW, season ticket prices for Cowboy home games in 2017 will be:

∙ $239 per ticket for fans renewing their 2016 Public season tickets.

∙Public season-ticket holders who renew their tickets on National Signing Day (Feb. 1, 2017) will receive $10 off each season ticket, for a price of $229 per ticket. Feb. 1 is the first day season-ticket renewals will be processed.

∙The $10 discount on season tickets renewed on Feb. 1 applies to Public season tickets only, and does not apply to any other already discounted offers such as UW Faculty-staff tickets, Knothole section tickets, Recent Alumni tickets or Youth tickets.

∙Current season-ticket holders will have until March 31 to renew their season tickets.

∙New Public season tickets may be purchased for $249 per ticket.

∙UW Faculty-staff tickets for 2017 are $186 per ticket.

∙Knothole season tickets in the upper decks in Sections 21, 29, AA and JJ are $149 for each ticket.

∙Recent UW alumni who graduated in the years of 2013-17 (with their first UW degree) may purchase a season ticket in 2017 for $99.

∙Youth season tickets (ages 3-12 years old) are $89 per ticket.

For additional information on 2017 Wyoming Cowboy Football season tickets, call 307-766-7220, email tickets@uwyo.edu. or vist www.jointheposse.com.