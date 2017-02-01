2017 Wyoming Football Recruiting Class Announced

(Laramie, Wyoming). Building on a season that saw them win the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference and play in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl, the Wyoming Cowboy Football program announced its 2017 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Cowboy head coach Craig Bohl made the announcement of Wyoming’s 24 new recruits in a 3:00 pm press conference held in the Wildcatter Stadium Club & Suites at War Memorial Stadium.

This year’s class breakdown includes one graduate transfer and 23 high school seniors. The 10 states represented in this year’s Cowboy recruiting class include: Wyoming, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

The national letter-of-intent signing period for football began on Wednesday, Febraury 1st and will conclude on Saturday, April 1st..

“Our coaching staff is excited about the composition of the 2017 signing class,” said Bohl. “We had a plan that was spearheaded by Gordie Haug, our recruiting coordinator. Our coaches worked extremely hard. We not only did evaluations off tape, but we were in these young men’s high schools and homes.

Among the individuals who signed national letters of intent with Wyoming on Wednesday were:

∙Three of the Top 10 ranked recruits from the state of Nebraska;

∙Two of the Top 20 rated recruits from the state of Colorado;

∙Two of the Top 25 ranked recruits from the state of Wisconsin;

∙One of the Top 25 rated recruits from the state of Oregon;

∙Two of the Top 40 ranked recruits from the state of Washington;

∙Five of the Top 85 ranked recruits from the state of Illinois;

∙Three of the Top 175 ranked recruits from the talent-rich state of California;

∙And a two-time Wyoming Super 25 selection in offensive lineman Logan Harris from Torrington, Wyoming

∙Two sets of high school teammates are part of the 2017 Wyoming recruiting class. Keyon Blankenbaker and Jared Scott played together at Oak Park-River Forest High School in Oak Park, Ill. Ryan Gatoloai-Faupula and Victor Jones were teammates at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, Calif.

Offensively, the 2017 class features five offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two running backs, one tight end and one quarterback. On defense, four defensive linemen, three defensive backs and two linebackers. The Cowboys also signed a punter, long snapper and one signee described as an athlete.

Additional information on the 2017 recruiting class, including videos of this year’s class is available on the Wyoming Signing Day Central page at GoWyo.com and on Twitter @wyo_football.