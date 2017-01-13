2017 Wyoming Football Season-Ticket Prices And Schedule

Laramie, Wyo. (Jan. 13, 2017) The Wyoming Cowboy Football program is coming off one of the most memorable seasons in school history, and preparations for the 2017 season are already underway. The season-ticket renewal period will begin Feb. 1. Fans may begin making deposits on new season-ticket purchases now by: going online at http://www.jointheposse.com.

Season-ticket prices are now set for the 2017 season with the first price increase in six years.

“With a championship-caliber program, a fantastic seven-game home schedule and a national brand in Oregon coming to War Memorial Stadium in 2017, we felt the time was right to ask Cowboy Football fans to invest in the special program that Coach Bohl is building,” said UW Athletics Director Tom Burman.

Season ticket prices for Cowboy home games in 2017 will be $239.00 per ticket for fans renewing their 2016 Public season tickets.

Public season-ticket holders who renew their tickets on National Signing Day (Feb. 1, 2017) will receive $10 off each season ticket, for a price of $229 per ticket. Feb. 1 is the first day season-ticket renewals will be processed.

The $10 discount on season tickets renewed on Feb. 1 applies to Public season tickets only, and does not apply to any other already discounted offers such as UW Faculty-staff tickets, Knothole section tickets, Recent Alumni tickets or Youth tickets.

Current season-ticket holders will have until March 31, 2017 to renew their season tickets.

New Public season tickets may be purchased for $249.00 per ticket.

∙UW Faculty-staff tickets for 2017 are $186 per ticket.

∙Knothole season tickets in the upper decks in Sections 21, 29, AA and JJ are $149.00 for each ticket.

∙Recent UW alumni who graduated in the years of 2013-17 (with their first UW degree) may purchase a season ticket in 2017 for $99.00.

∙Youth season tickets (ages 3-12 years old) are $89.00 per ticket.

∙In addition to going online at http://www.jointheposse.com, any other questions about ticketing may be obtained by: email at tickets@uwyo.edu; calling 307-766-7220; or stopping by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium

Wyoming Football is on the rise, having hosted the 2016 Mountain West Conference Championship Game and earning a bid to the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. Along the way, the Cowboys defeated two Top 25 ranked programs in Boise State and San Diego State, had three players earn All-America honors and garnered national attention for the University and state of Wyoming as they appeared on multiple national network telecasts in 2016.

This coming season, Wyoming returns Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year Craig Bohl, who signed a new seven-year contract to continue to build Wyoming into a nationally-competitive program. Cowboy quarterback Josh Allen also returns for his junior season and will be one of the nation’s top QBs in 2017. The Cowboy defense will be led by dynamic playmakers Andrew Wingard, who was one of 16 national semifinalists for the 2016 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back, and 2016 freshman All-American linebacker Logan Wilson of Casper, Wyo.

The Cowboys look to continue to build a nationally-competitive program this coming season and look to continue to build on a great game-day atmosphere that fans experienced in 2016. To enhance the fan experience in 2017 even more options are being added, including beer and wine sales.

The 2017 schedule will feature a rare, seven-game home schedule, including hosting the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Sept. 16. In January 2015, Oregon played in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and in January 2011 the Ducks played in the BCS National Championship Game. Oregon has been one of the most successful programs in the nation over the past decade.

In addition to hosting Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 16, Wyoming will host Colorado State in the 109th edition of “The Border War”. Other Mountain West Conference home games will feature 2016 bowl participants Hawai’i and New Mexico, along with Fresno State. Non-conference home games versus Texas State and Gardner-Webb will round out the seven-game home schedule. Three of the non-conference home games are slated for September. The only other seasons Wyoming has played a seven-game home schedule were in 1990 and 2008. The Pokes will kick off the 2017 season on the road at Big Ten member Iowa on Sept. 2.

2017 University of Wyoming Football Schedule

Date O pponent

Sept. 2 at Iowa

Sept. 9 GARDNER WEBB

Sat., Sept. 16 OREGON

Sat., Sept. 30 TEXAS STATE

2017 Conference Home Games

TBA COLORADO STATE

TBA HAWAII

TBA NEW MEXICO

TBA FRESNO STATE

2017 Conference Road Games

TBA at Air Force

TBA at Boise State

TBA at San Jose State

TBA at Utah State