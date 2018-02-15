2018 Burbot Raffle Comes To a Close

GREEN RIVER- Anglers are alerted that the February 11th deadline for the 2018 Fontenelle Burbot raffle has passed and the raffle has now come to a close.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River Fisheries Biologist Troy Laughlin said two tags were turned in prior to the deadline and the winning tag will be drawn at the Upper Bear River Chapter of Trout Unlimited public meeting on March 21. The meeting and drawing will take place in Evanston, Wyo, at the Superintendent’s Building, 6:30 p.m. The building is located at 1500 Main Street, between the Roadhouse and the Machine Shop at the Evanston Rail Yard.

“Unfortunately, any Floy tags turned in from now on (pink or blue) will have no value,” Laughlin said.”The Game and Fish thanks all the anglers who spent a lot of time and effort removing burbot from Fontenelle Reservoir. We encourage anglers to continue fishing for burbot, as they provide excellent table fare and any burbot removed is a savings in sport fish species. We also thank the Upper Bear River Chapter of Trout Unlimited for sponsoring this event, as it helped to increase awareness and burbot harvest in Fontenelle Reservoir.”

Sixty Burbot were tagged for the 2018 Burbot Raffle, which ran from late October through February 11. To be entered into the drawing, anglers needed to catch a burbot with a pink “2018 Burbot Raffle” Floy tag. The $1000 prize in the raffle was to be awarded to the first tag drawn at the awards ceremony for the La Barge Ding the Ling Burbot Derby on February 11. The derby was canceled due to poor ice conditions and the prize will be now be awarded in March at the TU meeting.

Anglers can acquire a copy of the 2018 Wyoming Fishing Regulations at any Game and Fish regional office, most license selling vendors, or at wgfd.wyo.gov. For questions and or more information call the Game and Fish Green River Regional Office at 307- 875-3223.