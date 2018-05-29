2018 Concerts In The Park Schedule

A sure sign of summer is the Free Concerts in the Park at Bunning Park. All concerts will start at 7:00 pm.

Admission is free to all the concerts with those attending encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, but no pets are allowed. There will be concessions available.

Concerts in the Park are brought to you in part by the City of Rock Springs and WyoRadio.

Here is the full schedule of this year’s Concerts in the Park:

June

13th 3D (Rock)

20th The Free Agents (Classic Rock)

27th Wanted (Classic Rock)

July

11th. The EIO Band (Polka/Variety)

18th. B#s (Classic Rock)

25th. ZamTrip (Rock)

August

8th. Stones Throe (Blues & Classic Rock)

15th Nowhere Fast (Classic Rock)

22nd. Max-Say-Shun (Variety)