2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run Scheduled for May 11th

Law Enforcement in Sweetwater County will be participating in the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on Friday, May 11th. The two-mile run begins at Walnut Elementary at 10:00 am.

The Torch will be carried down the following route: Walnut St. > Willow > Pass the Sheriff’s Office > A Street > Pass RSNB Bank on 2nd St. > Pass the RSPD > Broadway St. > Under Pass > North Front Street > Elk St. > Ending at Bunning Park with a picnic for runners and Special Olympians! The “Flame of Hope” is passed from one law enforcement agency to the next throughout the state of Wyoming. The run is a kick off to the Summer Games, which will be hosted in Laramie, WY beginning on May 17th.

At this time Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Agencies are collecting donations and selling t-shirts.

This is a great way to support our local Special Olympics team!