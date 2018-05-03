2018 Mountain West/Missouri Valley Basketball Challenge Announced

Laramie, WY – The Mountain West Conference and the Missouri Valley Conference announced the pairings for the 2018 MW/MVC Challenge Series in men’s basketball on Thursday. The Cowboys will head to the University of Evansville on November 28th with a game time to be determined inside the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The Pokes will face off against the Purple Aces for the first time since December 5, 1989, as the Cowboys earned a 66-64 win in the Arena-Auditorium. The team’s only meeting in Evansville came on December 23, 1989 with the Purple Aces taking the contest 84-63.
The 2018 slate will feature three NCAA tournament teams from last season (Loyola Chicago, Nevada and San Diego State) and a rematch of the thrilling Sweet 16 game between Nevada and Loyola Chicago.
In 2017, for the second consecutive season, the Mountain West and Missouri Valley split the 10-game series, 5-5. The MW has an all-time series edge of 3-1-3 in seven previous Challenge seasons, including an overall advantage of 38-27 in games played in association with the series.
2018 MOUNTAIN WEST-MISSOURI VALLEY CHALLENGE SERIES SCHEDULE
Tues., Nov. 27 – Nevada at Loyola Chicago
Tues., Nov. 27 – Boise State at Drake
Tues., Nov. 27 – Southern Illinois at Colorado State
Wed., Nov. 28 – Valparaiso at UNLV
Wed., Nov. 28 – Northern Iowa at Utah State
Wed., Nov. 28 – Indiana State at San Jose State
Wed., Nov. 28 – Missouri State at Air Force
Wed., Nov. 28 – Wyoming at Evansville
Sat., Dec. 1 – New Mexico at Bradley
Sat., Dec. 1 – San Diego State at Illinois St
