2018 Mural Projects To Include Murals By Local Artists

During last night’s mural walk, Downtown Rock Springs URA Manager Chad Banks announced the location to one of the murals for 2018, and that there would be 12 additional murals added. The 12 murals would be smaller in size compared to previous murals, most likely of a boot, that a local artist would be allowed to do.

The smaller murals allow local artists the ability to contribute to the mural project, but keeps them from feeling overwhelmed by tackling a big wall.

The Downtown Rock Springs board will begin meetings on Monday to discuss talks of fundraising efforts, locations for murals as well as the placement of a panel to consider artists for the projects.