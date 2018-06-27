2018 National High School Finals Rodeo Coming July 15-21

Starting on Sunday, July 15 the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs will be once again hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo. It will start at noon on Sunday and will go until 10pm Saturday, July 21.

This showing will be the 70th Largest Youth Rodeo in the world. There is expected to be over 1,500 NHSRA top athletes from 44 US states, 5 Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico competing for NHSFR World Champion Titles in 15 events.

Each contestant will compete twice, as there are 2 go-rounds and a short-go round for a total of 13 rodeo performances in 7 days. The 2018 NJHFR will conclude with the Top 20 in each event competing in the final round on Saturday, July 21st. Along with the rodeo action, there will be lots of trade show shopping on-site.

Tickets to the 2018 NJHFR are on sale now at: https://www.sweetwaterevents.com/p/events/nhsfr/tickets.

The NHSFR will be broadcast live on: www.RidePass.com .