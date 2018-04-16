2018 Property Assessments in the Mail

Within the next few days, Sweetwater County residents will receive their 2018 Notice of Value according to Dave Divis, Sweetwater County Assessor. Individuals who have signed up for the enotice program should see their electronic assessments on Wednesday, April 18th. The Assessor’s Office asks residents take the time to look over the notices, as they will be the basis for the 2018 property taxes being mailed in September.

Advertisement

Homes are valued by calculating the replacement cost new, subtracting depreciation, and then trending for sales. The Wyoming Department of Revenue provides the cost data to all 23 Assessors in the state, and there was a slight increase in the cost tables this year. The sales information collected during calendar year 2017 is used to value property for tax year 2018.

There was an increase in residential sales prices which will contribute to an increase in values for the coming year. In 2017, there were 492 valid residential sales in Sweetwater County with a median sale price of $257,721.

Commercial properties will also see a small increase in value due to overall sales for the last few years.

Advertisement

If you are in disagreement with the value of your property, you have 30 days from the “Date Mailed” to discuss the value with the Assessor.

If you have been receiving the Veteran’s Exemption and there is not an amount in the lower right hand corner of the Notice of Value, please contact the Assessor’s office by May 22, 2018 to receive the exemption for the 2018 tax year. The taxes you see on the Notice of Value do not reflect the Veteran’s Exemption.

After looking over your assessment schedule, if you have any questions or concerns about the valuation of your property, please call or stop by the Assessor’s office located in the Courthouse in Green River. Phone numbers are: Green River, 872-3700; Rock Springs, 922-5200