2018 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run set for Friday

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – May 8, 2018) The 2018 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run will take place this week.

Sweetwater County deputy sheriffs, county detention officers, officers from the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, and local Special Olympics athletes and their families will be participating Friday, May 11, in the Sweetwater County leg of the 2018 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said this year’s run will begin at Walnut Elementary School in Rock Springs at 10:00 AM, going from there to A Street, north to Broadway and through the underpass, and from there to Front Street, finishing up at Bunning Park, where there will be a picnic for runners and the athletes.

This year’s Wyoming Torch Run will culminate at 7:00 PM on May 17 in Laramie at the Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies.

Each year, more than 85,000 volunteer law enforcement officers in all 50 American states, 12 Canadian provinces, and 35 nations participate in torch runs, which have raised more than $500 million for Special Olympics programs since its inception in 1981.

Lowell and event organizers extended their special thanks on Tuesday to this year’s very generous sponsors, including Jimmy John’s and Albertson’s.

For more information on the Wyoming Law Enforcement torch run, visit the Special Olympics website at www.SpecialOlympicsWY.org.