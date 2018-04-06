2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational Day One Results

Round one of the 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational took place today in Green River. Below are the results of today’s action.
Round One
Rawlins 1, Evanston 0
Lander 2, Pinedale 0
Round Two
Rock Springs 6, Douglas 0
Green River 4, Riverton 0
Round Three
Buffalo 4, Cody 0
Torrington 4, Powell 1
Round Four
Lander 2, Star Valley 0
Worland 2, Rawlins 0
Round Five
Rock Springs 5-3 over Torrington
Green River 1-0 over Buffalo
Round Six
Cody vs Riverton (Results unavailable as of press time)
Round Seven
Douglas vs Powell (Results unavailable as of press time)
Luswin Trujillo prevents the ball from going out of bounds.
