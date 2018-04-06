2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational Day One Results

Round one of the 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational took place today in Green River. Below are the results of today’s action.

Round One

Rawlins 1, Evanston 0

Lander 2, Pinedale 0

Round Two

Rock Springs 6, Douglas 0

Green River 4, Riverton 0

Round Three

Buffalo 4, Cody 0

Torrington 4, Powell 1



Round Four

Lander 2, Star Valley 0

Worland 2, Rawlins 0

Round Five

Rock Springs 5-3 over Torrington

Green River 1-0 over Buffalo

Round Six

Cody vs Riverton (Results unavailable as of press time)

Round Seven

Douglas vs Powell (Results unavailable as of press time)

Luswin Trujillo prevents the ball from going out of bounds.