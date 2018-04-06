Latest

2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational Day One Results

TOPICS:

April 6, 2018

Chase Stoeger steals the ball from an opponent.

Round one of the 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational took place today in Green River. Below are the results of today’s action.

Round One

Rawlins 1, Evanston 0 

Lander 2, Pinedale 0 

Advertisement

Round Two

Rock Springs 6, Douglas 0

Green River 4, Riverton 0

Round Three

Buffalo 4, Cody 0

Torrington 4, Powell 1


Round Four

Lander 2, Star Valley 0

Worland 2, Rawlins 0

Round Five
Rock Springs 5-3 over Torrington 

Green River 1-0 over Buffalo 

Round Six

Cody vs Riverton (Results unavailable as of press time)

Round Seven

Douglas vs Powell (Results unavailable as of press time)

Luswin Trujillo prevents the ball from going out of bounds.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational Day One Results"

Leave a Reply