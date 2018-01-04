2018 Wyoming Football Season-Ticket Renewals Underway

Laramie, Wyo. (Jan. 4, 2018) — Coming off back-to-back eight-win seasons and a 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Championship, preparations are already underway for the 2018 Wyoming Cowboy Football season and season-ticket renewals are now available to fans.

Season-ticket prices have been lowered in 2018, and fans can save when they renew by Wednesday, February 7th. In addition, all season tickets will no longer incur additional handling fees (a savings of up to $20 per order). The price per ticket fans choose is the final price they will pay.

The final renewal deadline is Friday, March 30th and payment plans are available to fans who would like to split their purchase into monthly installments.

2018 Cowboy Football season ticket prices are as follows:

� Public Sections:

o $225 – Purchase ticket by Feb. 7

o $235 – Purchase ticket after Feb. 7

� Knothole Sections:

o $145 – Purchase ticket by Feb. 7

o $159 – Purchase ticket after Feb. 7

� Recent Alumni (first UW degree no earlier than May ‘14):

o $99 – Purchase ticket by Feb. 7

o $115 – Purchase ticket after Feb. 7

� UW Faculty & Staff:

o $176 ticket (no early renewal discount)

� Youth (ages 3-12):

o $89 ticket (no early renewal discount)

Season tickets may be renewed online by logging into “My Account” at GoWyo.com/tickets, calling 307-766-7220 or stopping by the WYO Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium. Questions about ticketing options can also be emailed to tickets@uwyo.edu

When renewing, season-ticket holders have the option to indicate an interest to upgrade or change seats for 2018. To receive an appointment time to change or upgrade seats, fans must be paid in full or be enrolled in a payment plan by the final renewal deadline (March 30th). Seat selection will commence in early April and interested fans will be able to view a real-time website of available seating at War Memorial Stadium.

Fans who are interested in purchasing new season tickets in 2018 may request a FREE seat selection time at GoWyo.com/tickets or by contacting the WYO Athletics Ticket Office. Requesting a seat selection time allows the opportunity to purchase season tickets before general public tickets go on-sale. Fans who are interested in seating sections that require a Cowboy Joe Club per-seat donation can also place a $100 non-refundable donation deposit to be credited towards their final donation and get an earlier selection time.

Wyoming Football looks to continue its climb towards national prominence in 2018, returning one of the top defenses in the country. In addition to finishing #1 in takeaways nationally, the Cowboy defense returns three All-Mountain West First Team performers in safety Andrew Wingard along with defensive linemen Carl Granderson and Youhanna Ghaifan. Wyoming is coming off back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time since 1997/98 and the first back-to-back bowl appearances since 1987/88.

The 2018 schedule will feature six exciting home games, including hosting PAC-12 foe Washington State to kick-off the home schedule on September 1st. The Cowboys will also renew rivalries and host exciting home contests with Mountain West competition including Air Force and Boise State. Other Mountain West Conference home games will feature 2017 bowl participant Utah State and San Jose State. The Cowboys will also face an FCS foe in 2018 when the Wofford College Terriers come to Laramie.