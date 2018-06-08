2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo: Day Two Schedule

Day two of the rough stock, timed events, and shooting sports competition for the 2018 Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo. Below is a schedule of events:
7:00 AM- 1st Go Cutting- Indoor Arena
8:30 AM – 2nd Go – 1st Slack-Timed Events only (no rough stock or SW)-Grandstand Arenas
2:00 PM – 2nd Go Cutting – Performance – Indoor Arena
4:45 PM –Senior Recognition-Main Grandstands
5:15 PM – Crowning of the Queen Grandstand Arena
6:00 PM – 2nd Go – 2nd Performance-Grandstand Arenas (Memorial Night)
