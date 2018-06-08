Latest

2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo: Day Two Schedule

June 8, 2018

 

Day two of the rough stock, timed events, and shooting sports competition for the 2018 Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo. Below is a schedule of events:

7:00 AM- 1st Go Cutting- Indoor Arena

8:30 AM – 2nd Go – 1st Slack-Timed Events only (no rough stock or SW)-Grandstand Arenas

2:00 PM – 2nd Go Cutting – Performance – Indoor Arena

4:45 PM –Senior Recognition-Main Grandstands

5:15 PM – Crowning of the Queen Grandstand Arena

6:00 PM – 2nd Go – 2nd Performance-Grandstand Arenas (Memorial Night)

  

 

