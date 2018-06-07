2018 Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo: Reined Cow Horse Results

The Reined Cow Horse competition at the 2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up yesterday. Below are the results from two go-rounds of competition as well as the National Qualifies who will compete at the 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo here in Rock Springs in July.

1stGo-Round

Maddie Fantaskey Worland, WY. 145

Clay Kinnison Grover, CO. 145

Kasen York Saratoga, WY. 144.5

Peyton Kottwitz Lusk, WY. 143.5

Preston Shwartzkopf Douglas, WY. 141.5

Ayanah Winsor Kaycee, WY. 138

Tierney George Torrington, WY. 135

Morgan Vaughn Jackson, WY. 134.5

2ndGo-Round

Kasen York Saratoga, WY. 145.5

Peyton Kottwitz Lusk, WY. 145

Preston Shwartzkopf Douglas, WY. 141.5

Maddie Fantaskey Worland, WY. 139.5

Clay Kinnison Grover, CO. 138.5

Tierney George Torrington, WY. 138

Morgan Vaughn Jackson, WY. 138

Ayanah Winsor Kaycee, WY. 130

National Qualifiers

1. Kasen York Saratoga, WY.

2. Peyton Kottwitz Lusk, WY.

3. Clay Kinnison Grover, CO.

4. Preston Shwartzkopf Douglas, WY.

Alt. Maddie Fantaskey Worland, WY.