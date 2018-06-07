2018 Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo: Reined Cow Horse Results

The Reined Cow Horse competition at the 2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up yesterday. Below are the results from two go-rounds of competition as well as the National Qualifies who will compete at the 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo here in Rock Springs in July.
1stGo-Round
Maddie Fantaskey Worland, WY. 145
Clay Kinnison Grover, CO. 145
Kasen York Saratoga, WY. 144.5
Peyton Kottwitz Lusk, WY. 143.5
Preston Shwartzkopf Douglas, WY. 141.5
Ayanah Winsor Kaycee, WY. 138
Tierney George Torrington, WY. 135
Morgan Vaughn Jackson, WY. 134.5
2ndGo-Round
Kasen York Saratoga, WY. 145.5
Peyton Kottwitz Lusk, WY. 145
Preston Shwartzkopf Douglas, WY. 141.5
Maddie Fantaskey Worland, WY. 139.5
Clay Kinnison Grover, CO. 138.5
Tierney George Torrington, WY. 138
Morgan Vaughn Jackson, WY. 138
Ayanah Winsor Kaycee, WY. 130
National Qualifiers
1. Kasen York Saratoga, WY.
2. Peyton Kottwitz Lusk, WY.
3. Clay Kinnison Grover, CO.
4. Preston Shwartzkopf Douglas, WY.
Alt. Maddie Fantaskey Worland, WY.
