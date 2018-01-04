2019-2020 Agency Budget Hearings Continue Monday

CHEYENNE-The Wyoming Legislature will again provide live audio streaming for the public when the 2019-2020 Joint Appropriations Committee agency budget hearings and committee mark-up of the biennial budget continue Monday through January 19th.

The audio can be heard by using any smartphone, tablet, or computer with an Internet connection that can play audio files. A link to the live and archived audio from previous days’ business will be prominently displayed under “Announcements” on the Legislature’s homepage at www.wyoleg.gov

The JAC will conduct agency budget hearings at the Legislature’s temporary facility located at 3001 E. Pershing Blvd., in Room L55 of the Jonah Business Center. Those planning to attend the hearings in person may park in the main parking lot located on the east side of the building.

The Legislature’s 2018 Budget Session will convene Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.