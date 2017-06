The 22nd Annual Cowboy Joe Golf Series is back in Rock Springs at the White Mountain Golf Course on Saturday, July 8th with a shotgun start at 8 am.

The gift pack this year includes a Nike hat, Footjoy golf glove, and a sleeve of PROV 1’s. There’s also a $500 cash pin prize for Cowboy Joe Club members.

To register call 307-766-6242 or sign up online at cowboyjoeclub.com. Sign up now! Openings are going fast!