25 Arrested in Multi-Agency Meth Conspiracy Investigation

A six-month-long multi-agency investigation into a significant Sweetwater County-area drug trafficking and distribution ring culminated yesterday with the execution of 3 search warrants in Green River and Rock Springs and 25 arrests in Rock Springs, Green River, Fort Bridger, and Evanston.

According to court documents, in December of 2016, detectives with the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG) and special agents from Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Southwest Enforcement Team (DCI SWET) developed information regarding the illegal transportation, distribution, and use of methamphetamine throughout Southwest Wyoming by a loosely-organized, Green River-based, drug trafficking organization.

Beginning early Thursday morning, SNAAG detectives and DCI SWET agents, assisted by other deputies and detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, detectives from Rock Springs Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, officers and detectives from Green River Police Department (GRPD) and members of GRPD’S Special Weapons and Tactics team, and detectives from Evanston Police Department conducted a region-wide warrant operation in connection with the case, which lasted throughout the day and into the early evening hours.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds people this investigation is ongoing, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty according to law. Please direct further inquiries to Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

As of press time, those arrested include:

Darcy Gene Akin, 60, of Green River, who is charged with alleged delivery of meth and conspiracy to deliver meth;

Zachary Montague Boyce, 31, of Rock Springs, who is charged with alleged delivery of meth and conspiracy to deliver meth;

Martina Caspari, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah, who is charged with alleged delivery of meth, conspiracy to deliver meth, and possession with intent to deliver meth;

Gwen Marie Dunigan, 44, of Manti, Utah, who is charged with alleged delivery of meth;

Christina Marie Eichler, 41, of Midvale, Utah, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Michael Telesforo Flores, 38, of Green River, Wyoming and Midvale, Utah, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver meth, and possession of meth;

Neil Patrick Gilbert, 41, of Rock Springs, who is charged with alleged delivery of meth;

Jenny Arlene Gilson, 40, of Rock Springs, who is charged with alleged delivery of alprazolam;

Kim Bonnie Gotfrey, 48, of Rock Springs, who is charged with alleged delivery of meth;

Tiffany Ann Mitchelson, 38, of Rock Springs, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Treina Lynn Montoya, 35, of Fort Bridger, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Jarrod Scott Morrison, 40, of Green River, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Jonathan Wesley Mortimer, 35, of Green River, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Kathy Jean Moskovita, 55, of Green River, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Douglas Evan Myers, Jr., 29, of Green River, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Curtis Craig Ness, 45, of Green River, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Michael James Pacheco, 49, of Rock Springs, who is charged with alleged delivery of meth and conspiracy to deliver meth;

Erik Duane Pecheny, 32, of Green River, who is charged with alleged conspiracy to deliver meth;

Lucas Jacob Rodriguez, 43, of Rock Springs, who is charged with alleged delivery of meth;

Joshua Douglas Sommerville, 41, of Rock Springs, who is charged with delivery of meth;

Zachariah Newton Strange, 43, of Green River, who is charged with delivery of meth and conspiracy to deliver meth;

Shanna Kay Straw, 43, of Rock Springs, who is charged with alleged possession of meth;

Stanley Eugene Tromburg, 56, of Rock Springs, who is charged with delivery of meth;

Lance Lee Winders, 36, of Green River, who is charged with conspiracy to deliver meth; and,

Andrea Wright, 36, of Rock Springs, arrested on a local bench warrant for alleged failure to pay child support.