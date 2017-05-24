28 New U.S. Citizens To Be Naturalized at Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, WY-U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will make becoming a new U.S. citizen even more memorable with the backdrop of Grand Teton National Park.

Judge Kelly H. Rankin, chief United States magistrate judge for the District of Wyoming, will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

Speakers include David Vela, Grand Teton National Park superintendent and Judge Rankin.

American Legion Post 43 will post the colors. William Carlson, Eagle Scout, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Nicole Madison Garrett will sing the national anthem. The Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is also supporting the ceremony.

The 28 citizenship candidates originate from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, France, India, Italy, Jamiaca, Mexico, Moldova, the Philippines, Singapore, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. They live in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

The National Park Service has partnered with USCIS on promoting awareness and understanding of citizenship since 2006. Since the launch of the partnership, the NPS has hosted naturalization ceremonies for thousands of new Americans at sites across the country.

USCIS invites new citizens, their families and friends to share their experiences from the ceremonies via social media using the hashtag #newUScitizen and #FindYourPark.

WHEN: Friday, May 26, 10 a.m. Please arrive by 9:30 a.m. to set up cameras. WHERE: Grand Teton National Park ceremony is at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose, WY. From Jackson, WY drive north on U.S. Highway 8/191/287 for 13 miles to Moose Junction. Take a left on the Teton Park Road and proceed to the visitor center, which will be the first left. CONTACT: Debbie Cannon, USCIS public affairs officer, office: 720-852-6917, cell 720-837-4535. Debbie.d.cannon@uscis.dhs.gov @USCISMediaColo