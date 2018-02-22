2A/1A High School Boys And Girls Basketball Regional Schedules

Here are the regional basketball schedules for both the girls and boys 1 and 2A teams.

Girls Basketball 2A/1A Regional Schedule

The 2A West Regionals are in Riverton this week. Below is the schedule of area teams.

Thursday, February 22, 2018

(#3 NW) Lovell vs (#2 SW) Big Piney – 11 a.m.

(#4 SW) Kemmerer vs (#1) Greybull – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, February 23, 2018

Consolation Round

Lovell/Big Piney loser vs Kemmerer/Greybull loser – 11:30 a.m. Loser out

Semi-Finals

Lovell/Big Piney winner vs Kemmerer/Greybull winner -6 p.m. Winner qualifies for state

Saturday, February 24:

Friday 8:30am winner vs. Friday 6pm loser – 8:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Friday 11:30am winner vs. Friday 3pm loser – 8:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

2 8:30am winners vs. each other – 11:30am 3rd Place

Friday 3pm winner vs. Friday 6pm winner – 2:30pm 1st Place

1A West Regionals

The 1A West Regionals will take place in Lander.

St. Stephens wins coin flip vs. Burlington for #1 NW seed.

Because Saratoga did not win a conference game in the southwest, the play-in game will not take place and the Lady Panthers are eliminated.

Thursday, February 22:

(#4 SW) Farson-Eden vs. (#1 NW) St. Stephens – 7pm

Ten Sleep vs. (#1 SW) Little Snake River – 3:40pm

Friday, February 23:

Consolation Round:

Dubois/Encampment loser vs. Farson-Eden/St. Stephens loser – 11:40am LOSER OUT!

Dubois/Encampment winner vs. Farson-Eden/St. Stephens winner – 5:50pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Saturday, February 24:

Matchups TBA

Boys Basketball 2A/1A Regional Schedule

The 2A West Regionals are in Riverton this week. Below is the schedule of area teams.

Thursday, February 22:

(#3 SW) Big Piney vs. (#2 NW) Lovell – 4pm

(#4 SW) Kemmerer vs. (#1 NW) Rocky Mountain – 4pm

Friday, February 23:

Consolation Round:

Riverside/Shoshoni/Wind River loser vs. Big Piney/Lovell loser – 10am LOSER OUT!

Greybull/Wyoming Indian loser vs. Kemmerer/Rocky Mountain loser – 1pm LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals:

Riverside/Shoshoni/Wind River winner vs. Big Piney/Lovell winner – 4:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Greybull/Wyoming Indian winner vs. Kemmerer/Rocky Mountain winner – 7:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Saturday, February 24:

Friday 10am winner vs. Friday 7:30pm loser – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Friday 1pm winner vs. Friday 4:30pm loser – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

2 9:30am winners vs. each other – 1pm 3rd Place

Friday 4:30pm winner vs. Friday 7:30pm winner – 4pm 1st Place



1A West Regionals will take place in Lander. Below is the schedule for area teams.

Thursday, February 22:

Dubois vs. (#1 SW) Farson-Eden – 2pm

Friday, February 23:

Consolation Round:

Dubois/Farson-Eden loser vs. Encampment/St. Stephens loser – 10am LOSER OUT!

Semi-Finals:

Dubois/Farson-Eden winner vs. Encampment/St. Stephens winner – 4:10pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.

Saturday, February 24:

Matchups TBA.