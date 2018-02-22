2A/1A High School Boys And Girls Basketball Regional Schedules

Here are the regional basketball schedules for both the girls and boys 1 and 2A teams.
Girls Basketball 2A/1A Regional Schedule
The 2A West Regionals are in Riverton this week. Below is the schedule of area teams.
Thursday, February 22, 2018
(#3 NW) Lovell vs (#2 SW) Big Piney – 11 a.m.
(#4 SW) Kemmerer vs (#1) Greybull – 2:30 p.m.
Friday, February 23, 2018
Consolation Round
Lovell/Big Piney loser vs Kemmerer/Greybull loser – 11:30 a.m. Loser out
Semi-Finals
Lovell/Big Piney winner vs Kemmerer/Greybull winner -6 p.m. Winner qualifies for state
Saturday, February 24:
Friday 8:30am winner vs. Friday 6pm loser – 8:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Friday 11:30am winner vs. Friday 3pm loser – 8:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
2 8:30am winners vs. each other – 11:30am 3rd Place
Friday 3pm winner vs. Friday 6pm winner – 2:30pm 1st Place
1A West Regionals
The 1A West Regionals will take place in Lander.
St. Stephens wins coin flip vs. Burlington for #1 NW seed.
Because Saratoga did not win a conference game in the southwest, the play-in game will not take place and the Lady Panthers are eliminated.
Thursday, February 22:
(#4 SW) Farson-Eden vs. (#1 NW) St. Stephens – 7pm
Ten Sleep vs. (#1 SW) Little Snake River – 3:40pm
Friday, February 23:
Consolation Round:
Dubois/Encampment loser vs. Farson-Eden/St. Stephens loser – 11:40am LOSER OUT!
Dubois/Encampment winner vs. Farson-Eden/St. Stephens winner – 5:50pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Saturday, February 24:
Matchups TBA
Boys Basketball 2A/1A Regional Schedule
The 2A West Regionals are in Riverton this week. Below is the schedule of area teams.
Thursday, February 22:
(#3 SW) Big Piney vs. (#2 NW) Lovell – 4pm
(#4 SW) Kemmerer vs. (#1 NW) Rocky Mountain – 4pm
Friday, February 23:
Consolation Round:
Riverside/Shoshoni/Wind River loser vs. Big Piney/Lovell loser – 10am LOSER OUT!
Greybull/Wyoming Indian loser vs. Kemmerer/Rocky Mountain loser – 1pm LOSER OUT!
Semi-Finals:
Riverside/Shoshoni/Wind River winner vs. Big Piney/Lovell winner – 4:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Greybull/Wyoming Indian winner vs. Kemmerer/Rocky Mountain winner – 7:30pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Saturday, February 24:
Friday 10am winner vs. Friday 7:30pm loser – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Friday 1pm winner vs. Friday 4:30pm loser – 9:30am LOSER OUT! Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
2 9:30am winners vs. each other – 1pm 3rd Place
Friday 4:30pm winner vs. Friday 7:30pm winner – 4pm 1st Place
1A West Regionals will take place in Lander. Below is the schedule for area teams.
Thursday, February 22:
Dubois vs. (#1 SW) Farson-Eden – 2pm
Friday, February 23:
Consolation Round:
Dubois/Farson-Eden loser vs. Encampment/St. Stephens loser – 10am LOSER OUT!
Semi-Finals:
Dubois/Farson-Eden winner vs. Encampment/St. Stephens winner – 4:10pm Winner qualifies for the state tournament.
Saturday, February 24:
Matchups TBA.
Be the first to comment on "2A/1A High School Boys And Girls Basketball Regional Schedules"