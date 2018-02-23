2A/1A Regional Basketball Tournament Update

Area scores from the 2A Boys and Girls West Regional Tournament in Riverton:

The Kemmerer girls defeated Big Piney 47-42 today to continue in the Consolation Round. With the loss Big Piney was eliminated. Kemmer will play Saturday at 8:30 a.m. against the loser of today’s Wyoming Indian/Rocky Mountain loser.

The Lovell girls will take on Greybull at 6:00 p.m. with the winner qualifying for the State Tournament and the loser falling into the Consolation Round.

The Lovell boys defeated Shoshoni 66-44 in a loser out game. Lovell will play today’s Wyoming Indian/Rocky Mountain loser Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Kemmerer boys will play Greybull in a loser out game at 1:00 p.m.

Big Piney plays Wind River at 4:30 p.m. in a winner’s semi-final game.

Area scores from the 1A Boys and Girls West Regional Tournament in Lander:

Farson-Eden girls defeated Dubois 53-37 in a loser out game this morning. Farson-Eden will meet today’s Little Snake River/Cokeville loser Saturday at 11:10 a.m.

Farson Eden boys will play Encampment at 4:10 p.m. The winner qualifies for State Tournament witht he loser falling into the Consolation Round.