2A/1A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament Updated Scores

Here are your updated scores and schedules from Thursday’s play at the 2A/1A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:

Thursday 2A Girls:

Lovell 47 – Pine Bluffs 43 Lovell advances to Semi-Finals vs. Sundance Friday 4:30 p.m.

Sundance 49 – Wind River 34

Southeast 42 – Rocky Mountain 33

Wyoming Indian 40 – Lusk 30

Thursday 2A Boys:

Rocky Mountain 66 – Southeast 44 Rocky Mountain advances to Semi-Finals vs. Wright/Wind River Friday 7:30 p.m.

Wind River 69 – Wright 62

Upton 67 – Wyoming Indian 55

Pine Bluffs 66 – Big Piney 459:00 p.m

Thursday 1A Girls:

Encampment 45 – Rock River 38

Little Snake River 72 – Hulett 38

St. Stephens 66 – Kaycee 41

Cokeville 56 – Guernsey-Sunrise 26

Thursday 1A Boys:

Encampment 70 – H.E.M. 35

Burlington 79 – Rock River 35

Farson-Eden 69 – Huelett 61

Saratoga vs. Kaycee – Unavailable as of press time.