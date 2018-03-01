2A/1A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament Updated Scores

Here are your updated scores and schedules from Thursday’s play at the 2A/1A Wyoming State High School Basketball Tournaments:
Thursday 2A Girls:
Lovell 47 – Pine Bluffs 43 Lovell advances to Semi-Finals vs. Sundance Friday 4:30 p.m.
Sundance 49 – Wind River 34
Southeast 42 – Rocky Mountain 33
Wyoming Indian 40 – Lusk 30
Thursday 2A Boys:
Rocky Mountain 66 – Southeast 44 Rocky Mountain advances to Semi-Finals vs. Wright/Wind River Friday 7:30 p.m.
Wind River 69 – Wright 62
Upton 67 – Wyoming Indian 55
Pine Bluffs 66 – Big Piney 459:00 p.m
Thursday 1A Girls:
Encampment 45 – Rock River 38
Little Snake River 72 – Hulett 38
St. Stephens 66 – Kaycee 41
Cokeville 56 – Guernsey-Sunrise 26
Thursday 1A Boys:
Encampment 70 – H.E.M. 35
Burlington 79 – Rock River 35
Farson-Eden 69 – Huelett 61
Saratoga vs. Kaycee – Unavailable as of press time.
