2nd Annual Summer Festival Scheduled For Saturday At Young At Heart

July 13, 2017

Photo Credit: Young At Heart Community Center

Head on over to the Young At Heart Community Center this Saturday, July 15, from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. and take part in the Second Annual Young At Heart Summer Festival.

Photo Credit: Young At Heart Community Center

Vaughns

With over 70 unique vendors, 50/50 raffles, great food, a kid’s carnival with bounce house, carnival games, and nerf wars this will be an exciting day. There will also be a dunk tank where you can dunk Rock Springs and Green River Mayors Carl Demshar and Pete Rust, Rock Springs Police Chief Pacheco or other surprise guests.

Photo Credit: Young At Heart Community Center

Kid’s carnival wristbands are just $5 for an all day pass.

D.J. Ramone will provide the musical entertainment.

There is still time to reserve a booth. Contact the Young At Heart Community Center at 1(307)352-6737

