2nd Annual Summer Festival Scheduled For Saturday At Young At Heart

Head on over to the Young At Heart Community Center this Saturday, July 15, from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. and take part in the Second Annual Young At Heart Summer Festival.

With over 70 unique vendors, 50/50 raffles, great food, a kid’s carnival with bounce house, carnival games, and nerf wars this will be an exciting day. There will also be a dunk tank where you can dunk Rock Springs and Green River Mayors Carl Demshar and Pete Rust, Rock Springs Police Chief Pacheco or other surprise guests.

Kid’s carnival wristbands are just $5 for an all day pass.

D.J. Ramone will provide the musical entertainment.

There is still time to reserve a booth. Contact the Young At Heart Community Center at 1(307)352-6737