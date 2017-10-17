Latest

2nd Annual Waves With Heroes Scheduled For November 11th

TOPICS:

October 17, 2017

Would you like to see the Rock Springs High School Girls Swim team compete against members of the local Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting community? Well then the Second Annual Waves with Heroes fundraiser is where you want to be.

EZ Cash

 

The event is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday November 11th, at the Rock Springs High School Swimming Pool.

Waves with Heroes is a fundraiser put on by the Rock Springs High School Girls Swimming and Diving team. All proceeds go towards supporting the team.

McDonald's All Day Breakfast

2017 swim poster
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "2nd Annual Waves With Heroes Scheduled For November 11th"

Leave a Reply