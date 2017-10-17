2nd Annual Waves With Heroes Scheduled For November 11th

Would you like to see the Rock Springs High School Girls Swim team compete against members of the local Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting community? Well then the Second Annual Waves with Heroes fundraiser is where you want to be.

The event is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday November 11th, at the Rock Springs High School Swimming Pool.

Waves with Heroes is a fundraiser put on by the Rock Springs High School Girls Swimming and Diving team. All proceeds go towards supporting the team.