31st Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction Sold Out

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 28, 2017) — The 31st Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction sponsored by Infinity Power and Controls to be held Friday, October 27th at Little America Hotel & Resort in Cheyenne is SOLD OUT. The annual auction, historically the Club’s single-most successful fundraising event of the year has reached a capacity crowd of 600 attendees.

Ticket purchase includes admission to the event, silent and live auction access, a premium dinner buffet, and complimentary cocktails throughout the evening.

Many unique and once-of-a-kind items will be up for bid this year, including a guided Alaska salmon fishing trip, premium Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, and Rockies tickets, college & pro sports memorabilia, travel experiences to Belize & Hawaii, Wildcatter Club seats & sideline passes, and much more!

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m., when the doors open for the silent auction. Madden Brothers Auctions will serve as auctioneers, with appearances from the UW Spirit Team and UW Cowboy Wrestlers, as well as other coaches and UW Administrators.

The following day on Oct. 28th the Wyoming Cowboys take on New Mexico in Laramie for Homecoming.

To learn more about the 31st Annual Cowboy Joe Club Auction, contact the Cowboy Joe Club at 307-766-6242 or visit cowboyjoeclub.com today!