CHEYENNE – The public is invited to attend the 34th annual Wyoming Game and Fish Conservation Stamp Art Show on Friday, April 7 beginning at 5 p.m. The show and opening reception will be held in Cheyenne at the Game and Fish Headquarters, 5400 Bishop Blvd. This year’s art show is another celebration of Wyoming wildlife, featuring artwork of badgers. Admission to the show is free, and the awards ceremony and artwork sales will begin at 6 p.m.

The subject for the 2018 contest is the badger (taxidea taxus). Badgers, known for digging, live in Wyoming’s grasslands and sagebrush areas. Badgers are heavy, flat-bodied, medium-sized mammals with short, strong legs; a thick, short neck; a broad head, and a short, bushy tail. This yellowish-gray mammal has a median white stripe from its nose over the top of its head, white cheeks, a black muzzle, a black spot in front of each ear, and black feet with extremely long front claws.

“Each year we receive some very impressive pieces that challenge our judges to select only the top designs,” said Margaret James, Conservation Stamp Art Show coordinator. “This year is no different, and the public will enjoying seeing this great show.”

The event is sponsored by the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation, Manitou Galleries, and Girls on Gourmet Catering. Artwork will be available for sale and will be on exhibit through June 1, 2016.