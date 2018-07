The Little Snake River 36th Annual Lions Club Rodeo is slated for July 7th and 8th at the Russell Community Park in Dixon, WY.

H & H Rodeo Company will provide the stock for this year’s rodeo.

The action starts Saturday, at 7:00 p.m. with a rodeo dance to follow at the Cowboy Inn in Baggs. Sunday’s rodeo performance begins at 1:000 a.m. .