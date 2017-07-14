Latest

38 Special To Play In Rock Springs September 8

July 14, 2017

38 Special

The band 38 Special will be in Rock Springs in September for the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County’s Sixth Annual Benefit Concert.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. September 8, 2017 in the main tent at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club for $38. All proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club.

VIP tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by calling Lisa Stewart at 307-382-2639.

