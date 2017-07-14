38 Special To Play In Rock Springs September 8

The band 38 Special will be in Rock Springs in September for the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County’s Sixth Annual Benefit Concert.

The concert is set for 7 p.m. September 8, 2017 in the main tent at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club for $38. All proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club.

VIP tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by calling Lisa Stewart at 307-382-2639.