Cowboys Fall In Overtime to USC In Vegas

The Wyoming Cowboys came within inches of knocking off 23rd rated and undefeated USC last night in the championship game of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic. The Pokes lost 94-92 in overtime after Jeremy Lieberman’s three point attempted at the buzzer rimmed out.

The 10-3 Cowboys forced the overtime with Haydon Dalton hit a wild three pint shot with just over 2 seconds to go in regulation. Jason McManamen and Justin James lead Wyoming in scoring with 23 points each. Dalton added 18 points. Jonah Matthews lead the 13-0 Trojans with 26 points.

The Cowboys will now open Mountain West Conference play on December 28th when they host Air Force.