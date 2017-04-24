39th Annual Sweetwater Rodeo Club High School Rodeo A Huge Success

Sweetwater County was home for many High School rodeo athletes this weekend. Many athletes from across Wyoming as well as students from Montana, Nebraska, Colorado, and Utah took part in a High School Rodeo sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association in partnership with the Sweetwater Rodeo Club. This year marked the 39th year the rodeo has been held in Sweetwater County.

This weekend’s rodeo was a huge success for student athletes from right here in Sweetwater County. Below are the results from this weekend’s action.

Jr. High Results

Download (XLS, 51KB)

High School Results

Download (XLS, 18KB)

Light Rifle High School

1. Garrett Nunn 2. Kody Chapman 3. Colter Ellis 4. Sarah Andrews 5. Aubry Beger

Trap Shooting High School

1. Kody Chapman 2. Wyatt Duncan 3. Blaine Miranda 4. Colter Ellis 5. Cade Herring

Light Rifle Junior High

1. Colter Nunn 2. Derek Grant 3. Peityn Manor 4. Kashton Reynolds















