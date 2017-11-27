The Rock Springs Police Protection Association and the Rock Springs International Association of Fire Fighters recently announced the 3rd Annual Guns vs Hoses Basketball Game to be played at 7 p.m. on December 1st in the Western Wyoming Community College Rushmore Gym.
The game is free to the public, however it is requested that those in attendance bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Food Bank or a toy for the Toys for Kids Program sponsored by the IAFF.
This year’s game will feature the Color Guard from the Rock Springs American Legion, the RSHS Tiger
Cheerleaders, a $10,000 giveaway at halftime and a visit from a very special guest. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and concessions. Tickets for the $10,000 giveaway are still available by contacting a member of the RSPD or RSFD and are $100 each. The proceeds from the raffle will go back to the community in the form of donations.
