High School Blood Drive Challenge in Rock Springs Today

Today is the first day of the High School Blood Drive Challenge in Sweetwater County with the Rock Springs community donation day at Bunning Freight Station. The Green River Community Day is set for tomorrow at the Green River Recreation Center.

Rock Springs and Green River High Schools and community members will go head-to-head as they compete to donate the most blood while saving lives.

Those donating blood can choose which school their donation will count towards. Just say “I bleed green,” or “I bleed orange,” and you will receive a corresponding t-shirt. Those attending the Green River vs. Rock Springs basketball games in Green River on Thursday are encouraged to wear their blood drive t-shirts.

Community days are as follows:

Rock Springs: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Bunning Freight Station

11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Bunning Freight Station Green River: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Green River Recreation Center

United Blood Services will be at Rock Springs High School on Wednesday and Green River on Thursday in order to collect blood donations from administrators, teachers, and students. If a member of the community was unable to donate during the community day, some exceptions may be made during the school day if possible.

Appointments can be made online at bloodhero.com or by calling the student council at either of the High Schools, or by calling 1-800-456-7057. Walk-ins are welcome.