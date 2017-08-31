43 New U.S. Citizens To Be Naturalized At Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Yellowstone National Park will welcome 43 people from Utah, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana as new U.S. citizens Sept. 6. Yellowstone National Park’s own U.S. Magistrate Judge, Mark L. Carman will administer the Oath of Allegiance.

The citizenship candidates are originally from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Burma, Canada, People’s Republic of China, Columbia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Germany, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Lebanon, Mexico, Moldova, Poland, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Speakers include Pat Kenney, National Park Service deputy superintendent, and Kristi Barrows, USCIS Denver district director and Judge Carman. The Yellowstone National Park Mounted Color Guard will present the colors. Park Ranger Michael Breis will sing the national anthem. Francis Leland Pico, assistant U.S. attorney, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

USCIS has a partnership with the National Park Service under the U.S. Department of Interior to enhance the meaning and stature of citizenship ceremonies. USCIS and NPS first signed the agreement in September 2006 to connect America’s newest citizens to national parks throughout the country.

Yellowstone National Park is a 2.2 million-acre national park unit that protects thermal features, wildlife and wide western landscapes. To learn more, visit www.nps.gov/yell or follow YellowstoneNPS on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Periscope.

The ceremony is in Arch Park in Gardiner, Montana, the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Over the 30-foot-high Roosevelt Arch an inscription reads, ‘For the benefit and enjoyment of the people.’ The arch became known as Roosevelt Arch after President Theodore Roosevelt, who was vacationing in the park, spoke at the ceremony to lay the cornerstone in 1903.

Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is conferred upon foreign citizens or nationals after fulfilling the requirements established by Congress. After naturalization, foreign-born citizens enjoy nearly all the same benefits, rights and responsibilities that the Constitution gives to native-born U.S. citizens, including the right to vote. During fiscal year 2016, 752,800 immigrants were naturalized.

USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #newUScitizen and #FindYourPark.

USCIS is the government agency that oversees lawful immigration to the United States. For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov or follow us on Twitter (@uscis), Instagram (/uscis), YouTube (/uscis), and Facebook (/uscis).