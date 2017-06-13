The community raised over $46,000 for the American Cancer Society during the Sweetwater County Relay for Life event on Saturday.
A total of $46,163.91 was raised during the event. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The relay is a team fundraising event involving team members who take turns walking around a track or designated path. In Rock Springs, the event was held in Bunning Park.
Donations are used to fund life-saving cancer research, patient support programs, prevention information and education, and detection and treatment programs.
This year’s Top ten teams were:
- Wind River Vending 1 $10,532
- Simplot $10,513
- Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County $4,665
- The Hodge Podge Crew $3,459
- Christensen Family $2,870
- Western Wyoming Community College $2,230
- Team Tesoro $1,252
- Aspen Mountain Medical Center $1,035
- Western Wyoming Beverages $854
- Erin Mohney’s Team $297
The top ten top participants were:
- Jackie Wells $4,611
- Dianne Blazovich $4,077
- George Pryich $1,855
- Marion King $1,681
- Linda Lucky $1,100
- Denise Staley $1,025
- Katie Kuhlman $844
- Angelina Pryich $819
- Beep Stanton $750
- Lee Staley $750
Be the first to comment on "Over $46,000 Raised During Sweetwater County Relay for Life"