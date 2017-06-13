Latest

Over $46,000 Raised During Sweetwater County Relay for Life

June 13, 2017

The community raised over $46,000 for the American Cancer Society during the Sweetwater County Relay for Life event on Saturday.

A total of $46,163.91 was raised during the event. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The relay is a team fundraising event involving team members who take turns walking around a track or designated path. In Rock Springs, the event was held in Bunning Park.

Donations are used to fund life-saving cancer research, patient support programs, prevention information and education, and detection and treatment programs.

This year’s Top ten teams were:

  • Wind River Vending 1 $10,532
  • Simplot $10,513
  • Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County $4,665
  • The Hodge Podge Crew $3,459
  • Christensen Family $2,870
  • Western Wyoming Community College $2,230
  • Team Tesoro $1,252
  • Aspen Mountain Medical Center $1,035
  • Western Wyoming Beverages $854
  • Erin Mohney’s Team $297

The top ten top participants were:

  • Jackie Wells $4,611
  • Dianne Blazovich $4,077
  • George Pryich $1,855
  • Marion King $1,681
  • Linda Lucky $1,100
  • Denise Staley $1,025
  • Katie Kuhlman $844
  • Angelina Pryich $819
  • Beep Stanton $750
  • Lee Staley $750
