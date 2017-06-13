Over $46,000 Raised During Sweetwater County Relay for Life

The community raised over $46,000 for the American Cancer Society during the Sweetwater County Relay for Life event on Saturday.

A total of $46,163.91 was raised during the event. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The relay is a team fundraising event involving team members who take turns walking around a track or designated path. In Rock Springs, the event was held in Bunning Park.

Donations are used to fund life-saving cancer research, patient support programs, prevention information and education, and detection and treatment programs.

This year’s Top ten teams were:

Wind River Vending 1 $10,532

Simplot $10,513

Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County $4,665

The Hodge Podge Crew $3,459

Christensen Family $2,870

Western Wyoming Community College $2,230

Team Tesoro $1,252

Aspen Mountain Medical Center $1,035

Western Wyoming Beverages $854

Erin Mohney’s Team $297

The top ten top participants were:

Jackie Wells $4,611

Dianne Blazovich $4,077

George Pryich $1,855

Marion King $1,681

Linda Lucky $1,100

Denise Staley $1,025

Katie Kuhlman $844

Angelina Pryich $819

Beep Stanton $750

Lee Staley $750