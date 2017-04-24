Still Space Available For Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Camp In June

(Laramie, Wyoming) — Wyoming Cowboy Women’s Head Coach Joe Legerski announced that there is still space available for the 2017 Wyoming Cowgirl Individual Day Camp.

The camp will run June 23-24 in Laramie. All campers must be entering at least the 4th grade in the fall of 2017. This camp is for commuter campers only and the cost is $110. Room and board is not included.

The Cowgirl Basketball Camp will offer the fundamentals in passing, shooting, ball handling, defense and team play. Campers will be divided by age and ability. Camp space will be limited to help with the coach to camper ratio.

For more information contact the Wyoming women’s basketball office at (307) 766-3715 or applications can be found on the UW website at www.GoWyo.com.