Here is the updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Rain showers likely before midnight, then scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9 am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Snow showers likely before noon, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday Night – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
