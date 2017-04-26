Here is the updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather from the National Weather Service:

Tonight – Rain showers likely before midnight, then scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.