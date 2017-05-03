Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.
Sunday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
