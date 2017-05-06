Wolves Soccer Wins Two While Tigers Fall Short In Casper

(Rock Springs, WY) – It was a good Friday for Green River soccer and a tough day for Rock Springs soccer as both schools played matches in Casper yesterday.

Green River scored a couple of wins with the Lady Wolves defeating Casper Natrona 2-0 while the fifth rated Wolves defeated Natrona 2-1. Both Green River teams will be at Casper Kelly Walsh today with the girl’s match at 9:00 am with the boy’s match at 11:00 am.

The Rock Springs boy’s and girl’s teams were handed road losses yesterday. The Lady Tigers dropped a 3-1 decision to the fifth rated Lady Trojans and the fourth rated Tiger boys were upset by the Trojan boys 2-1. Hoping for better results today, the Lady Tigers will be at Caper Natrona at 1:00 pm with the boy’s match to follow around 3:00 pm.