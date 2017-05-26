Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Wamsutter Area

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east central Sweetwater County until 1:30 p.m.

This severe thunderstorm will be near Wamsutter at 1:05 p.m. and Chain Lakes around 1:30 p.m. Golf sized hail is possible and a tornado is also possible with this event.

This includes the Red Desert and I-80 between mile markers 162- 172, and 174-179.

Those outside should move inside.

Below is the severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

east central Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming… * until 130 PM MDT * at 1256 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest

of Wamsutter, moving northeast at 35 mph. Hazard… Golf Ball size hail. A tornado is possible with this

storm. Source… trained weather spotters. Impact… people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Wamsutter around 105 PM MDT.

Chain Lakes around 130 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Red

Desert. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 162 and 172, and

between mile markers 174 and 179. Precautionary/preparedness actions… Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows. Lat… Lon 4162 10819 4179 10829 4205 10765 4181 10750

4180 10751

time… Mot… loc 1856z 245deg 30kt 4175 10814 Tornado… possible

hail… 1.75in

wind… <50mph