Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Wamsutter Area

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east central Sweetwater County until 1:30 p.m.
This severe thunderstorm will be near Wamsutter at 1:05 p.m. and Chain Lakes around 1:30 p.m. Golf sized hail is possible and a tornado is also possible with this event.
This includes the Red Desert and I-80 between mile markers 162- 172, and 174-179.
Those outside should move inside.
Below is the severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
east central Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming…
* until 130 PM MDT
* at 1256 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest
of Wamsutter, moving northeast at 35 mph.
Hazard… Golf Ball size hail. A tornado is possible with this
storm.
Source… trained weather spotters.
Impact… people and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near,
Wamsutter around 105 PM MDT.
Chain Lakes around 130 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Red
Desert.
This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 162 and 172, and
between mile markers 174 and 179.
Precautionary/preparedness actions…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Lat… Lon 4162 10819 4179 10829 4205 10765 4181 10750
4180 10751
time… Mot… loc 1856z 245deg 30kt 4175 10814
Tornado… possible
hail… 1.75in
wind… <50mph
