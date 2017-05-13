4A and 3A Regional Track Meet Continues Today At RSHS

(Rock Springs, WY) – The 4A and 3A Regional Track Meets will continue today at Rock Springs High School as track and field athletes look to qualify for next week’s State Track Meets in Casper.

Many preliminary and finals events took place yesterday. Here are the results yesterday finals events involving Rock Springs and Green River athletes who finished in the top 10:

4A Girls 800 Meter Finals: 3rd Bailee Radakovich, Rock Springs , 6th Shaunti, Longfellow, Rock Springs, 8th Kelzy Moore, Green River

4A Girls 3200 Meter Finals: 6th Hanna Crockett, Rock Springs, 8th Kaisa Arnell, Green River, 9th Sydney Hosford, Green River

4A Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay Finals: 3rd Green River, 4th Rock Springs

4A Girls High Jump Finals: 1st Erika Wilson, Green River

4A Girls Long Jump Finals: 2nd Selena Cudney, Rock Springs, 7th Lauren Hoyt, Green River, 9th Erika Wilson, Green River

4A Girls Shot Put Finals: 5th Courtney Smith, Rock Springs, 6th Emily Quigley, Rock Springs, 7th Natasha Young, Green River, 8th McKenna Bournazian, Rock Springs, 9 Sara Thompson, Rock Springs

4A Boys 800 Meter Finals: 1st Braden Reichl, Green River, 2nd Preston Portillo, Rock Springs, 3rd Parker Jones, Rock Springs, 4th David Medina, Rock Springs

4A Boys 3200 Meter Finals: 2nd Braden Reichl, Green River, 8th David Medina, Rock Springs, 9th Miles Moffat, Green River

4A Boys 4 x 100 Meter Relay Finals: 2nd Rock Springs, 4th Green River

4A Boys Pole Vault Finals: 1st Kell Ransom, Rock Springs, 2nd Breden Lapp, Rock Springs, 7th Vance Madsen, Rock Springs

4A Boys Long Jump: 2nd Kyle Cacho, Green River, 5th Chance Hofer, Green River, 6th Oaklan Jenkins, Rock Springs, 8th Seth Hymas, Rock Springs, 10th Kell Ransom, Rock Springs

4A Boys Discus: 3rd Victor Pampuch, Rock Springs, 4th Zach Geffre, Rock Springs, 5th Hunter Spartz, Green River, 8th Derek Lionberger, Rock Spring