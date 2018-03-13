The 4A and 3A Boys All-Conference Basketball teams were announced today. Seven local players made the 4A team with four area players making the 3A squad. The players were voted the All-Conference honors by the Wyoming Coaches Association members.
Making the 4A team for the Rock Springs Tigers Graedyn Buell, Nick McMurtrey, Noah Spence (Pictured). Green River’s Jake Angelovich and Chance Hofer (Pictured) were voted on to the team. Evanston’s Braxton Hiatt and Chase Critchfield made the list as well. Other athletes to make the list include:
4A West:
Matt Ellingson – Jackson
Nate Fairbanks – Jackson
Davion McAdam – Kelly Walsh
Ben Acres – Natrona County
Brennan Hagar – Natrona County
4A West CO-Players of the Year: Chase Critchfield – Evanston AND Braxton Hiatt – Evanston
In the 3A ranks, Pinedale’s Danny Gosar and Raven Gallardo and Mountain View’s Jason Stoddard and
Braedon Walk made the 3A Boys All-State team. The rest of the 3A team includes:
3A West:
Reece Andre – Cody
Elijah Leyva – Cody
Zech Todd – Cody
Antonio Coando – Lander Valley
Cody Renner – Lander Valley
Carson Heinen – Powell
Jaren Draper – Riverton
Ridge McCoy – Riverton
Treyton Paxton – Riverton
Payton Erickson – Star Valley
Kambel Jenkins – Star Valley
Andrew Jeske – Star Valley
3A West Player of the Year: Ridge McCoy – Riverton
Be the first to comment on "4A And 3A Boys All-Conference Basketball Players Announced"