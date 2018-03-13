4A And 3A Boys All-Conference Basketball Players Announced

The 4A and 3A Boys All-Conference Basketball teams were announced today. Seven local players made the 4A team with four area players making the 3A squad. The players were voted the All-Conference honors by the Wyoming Coaches Association members.





Making the 4A team for the Rock Springs Tigers Graedyn Buell, Nick McMurtrey, Noah Spence (Pictured). Green River’s Jake Angelovich and Chance Hofer (Pictured) were voted on to the team. Evanston’s Braxton Hiatt and Chase Critchfield made the list as well. Other athletes to make the list include:

4A West:

Matt Ellingson – Jackson

Nate Fairbanks – Jackson

Davion McAdam – Kelly Walsh

Ben Acres – Natrona County

Brennan Hagar – Natrona County

4A West CO-Players of the Year: Chase Critchfield – Evanston AND Braxton Hiatt – Evanston

In the 3A ranks, Pinedale’s Danny Gosar and Raven Gallardo and Mountain View’s Jason Stoddard and

Braedon Walk made the 3A Boys All-State team. The rest of the 3A team includes:

3A West:

Reece Andre – Cody

Elijah Leyva – Cody

Zech Todd – Cody

Antonio Coando – Lander Valley

Cody Renner – Lander Valley

Carson Heinen – Powell

Jaren Draper – Riverton

Ridge McCoy – Riverton

Treyton Paxton – Riverton

Payton Erickson – Star Valley

Kambel Jenkins – Star Valley

Andrew Jeske – Star Valley

3A West Player of the Year: Ridge McCoy – Riverton