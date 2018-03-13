4A And 3A Girls All-Conference Basketball Players Announced

The 4A and 3A Girls All-Conference Basketball teams were announced today. Seven local players made the 4A team with four area players making the 3A squad. The players were voted the All-Conference honors by the Wyoming Coaches Association members.

Making the 4A team for the Rock Springs Tigers Ky Buell and Selena Cudney (Pictured). Green River’s Andri Dewey (Pictured) were voted on to the team. Evanston’s Hailey Barker, Tayler Groll and Emmery Wagstaff made the list as well. Other athletes to make the list include:

4A West:

Grace Turner – Jackson

Corin Carruth – Kelly Walsh

Hallie Jimenez – Kelly Walsh

Madison Vinich – Kelly Walsh

Kristy Dick – Natrona County

Kate Robertson – Natrona County

4A West Player of the Year: Kristy Dick – Natrona County

In the 3A ranks, Pinedale’s Faith Friend, Lyman’s McKailey Bradshaw and McKinley Bradshaw and Mountain View’s Lyndee Hereford, Haily Stephens and Baylee Tims made the 3A Boys All-State team. The rest of the 3A team includes:

3A West:

Ashlyn Bower – Cody

Erika Larsen – Cody

Conner LeBeau – Lander Valley

Jade Ware – Lander Valley

Rachel Bonander – Powell

Maddy Hanks – Powell

Aubrie Stenerson – Powell

Leighanna Shoulderblade – Riverton

Abigail Coles – Star Valley

Olivia Muir – Star Valley

3A West Player of The Year: McKinley Bradshaw – Lyman