The 4A and 3A Girls All-Conference Basketball teams were announced today. Seven local players made the 4A team with four area players making the 3A squad. The players were voted the All-Conference honors by the Wyoming Coaches Association members.
Making the 4A team for the Rock Springs Tigers Ky Buell and Selena Cudney (Pictured). Green River’s Andri Dewey (Pictured) were voted on to the team. Evanston’s Hailey Barker, Tayler Groll and Emmery Wagstaff made the list as well. Other athletes to make the list include:
4A West:
Grace Turner – Jackson
Corin Carruth – Kelly Walsh
Hallie Jimenez – Kelly Walsh
Madison Vinich – Kelly Walsh
Kristy Dick – Natrona County
Kate Robertson – Natrona County
4A West Player of the Year: Kristy Dick – Natrona County
In the 3A ranks, Pinedale’s Faith Friend, Lyman’s McKailey Bradshaw and McKinley Bradshaw and Mountain View’s Lyndee Hereford, Haily Stephens and Baylee Tims made the 3A Boys All-State team. The rest of the 3A team includes:
3A West:
Ashlyn Bower – Cody
Erika Larsen – Cody
Conner LeBeau – Lander Valley
Jade Ware – Lander Valley
Rachel Bonander – Powell
Maddy Hanks – Powell
Aubrie Stenerson – Powell
Leighanna Shoulderblade – Riverton
Abigail Coles – Star Valley
Olivia Muir – Star Valley
3A West Player of The Year: McKinley Bradshaw – Lyman
Be the first to comment on "4A And 3A Girls All-Conference Basketball Players Announced"