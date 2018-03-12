4A And 3A Girls All-State Basketball Players Announced

The 4A and 3A Girls All-State Basketball teams were announced today. Two local players made the 4A team with two area players making the 3A squad. The players were voted the All-State honors by the Wyoming Coaches Association members.
Making the 4A team for the second straight year is Rock Springs Lady Tiger Ky Buell (left). Green River’s Andri Dewey (right) was voted on to the team for the first time.
Other players making the 4A team were:
Kierra Cutright, Rylee Hladky (2nd year), and Mollie Wilson – Campbell County
Madi Miller and Jersie Taylor – Thunder Basin
Sammy Geyer – Cheyenne Central
SAmmy Geyer, Jazzy Espinoza and Kalee McEwan – Cheyenne East
Emmery Wagstaff (3rd year)-Evanston
Jennie Aadland – Laramie
Madison Vinich (4th year) – Casper Kelly Walsh
Kristy Dick (2nd year) – Casper Natrona
In the 3A ranks, Lyman’s McKinley Bradshaw made the 3A Girls All-State team for the third straight year. Baylee Tims of Mountain View was voted on for her first time. The rest of the 3A team includes:
Kaydin Davis and Mariah Rbinson (2nd year) – Buffalo
Allyson Fertig, Madison Hoopman, Haedyn Rhoades (2nd year) – Douglas
Erika Larsen – Cody
Rachel Bonader and Aubrie Stenerson – Powell
Abigail Coles and Olivia Muir – Star Valley
Casey Wassum – Worlan
McKayla Earl – Rawlins
