4A And 3A Girls All-State Basketball Players Announced

The 4A and 3A Girls All-State Basketball teams were announced today. Two local players made the 4A team with two area players making the 3A squad. The players were voted the All-State honors by the Wyoming Coaches Association members.

Making the 4A team for the second straight year is Rock Springs Lady Tiger Ky Buell (left). Green River’s Andri Dewey (right) was voted on to the team for the first time.

Other players making the 4A team were:

Kierra Cutright, Rylee Hladky (2nd year), and Mollie Wilson – Campbell County

Madi Miller and Jersie Taylor – Thunder Basin

Sammy Geyer – Cheyenne Central

SAmmy Geyer, Jazzy Espinoza and Kalee McEwan – Cheyenne East

Emmery Wagstaff (3rd year)-Evanston

Jennie Aadland – Laramie

Madison Vinich (4th year) – Casper Kelly Walsh

Kristy Dick (2nd year) – Casper Natrona

In the 3A ranks, Lyman’s McKinley Bradshaw made the 3A Girls All-State team for the third straight year. Baylee Tims of Mountain View was voted on for her first time. The rest of the 3A team includes:

Kaydin Davis and Mariah Rbinson (2nd year) – Buffalo

Allyson Fertig, Madison Hoopman, Haedyn Rhoades (2nd year) – Douglas

Erika Larsen – Cody

Rachel Bonader and Aubrie Stenerson – Powell

Abigail Coles and Olivia Muir – Star Valley

Casey Wassum – Worlan

McKayla Earl – Rawlins