4A South Regional High School Tennis Results

The Rock Springs Tigers were the hosts of this year’s 4A South Regional Tennis Tournament. Cheyenne Central won both the Boys and Girls Team titles.

In the Boys team race, Central tallied 61 points to easily outdistance Cheyenne South with 43 points. Laramie was third (39), followed by Green River (35), Cheyenne East (23), Rawlins (15), Rock Springs (5) and Torrington (0).

In the Girls team competition, Central totaled 63 points, Cheyenne East and Green River were next with 30 points followed by Laramie (29), Torrington (27), Rock Springs (25), Rawlins (15) and Cheyenne South (4).

Here are Rock Springs/Green River placing highlights:

Boys Doubles #1 – Atkins/Friel (GR) Consolation Winners

Boys Doubles #2 – Leininger/Potter (GR) 2nd Place

Boys Doubles #3 – McKeehan/Anderson (GR) 1st Place

Girls Singles #1 – Emi Glass (RS) Consolation Runner-up

Girls Doubles #1 – Smith/Shuler (RS) 2nd Place

– Harrison/Pope (GR) Consolation Runner-up

Girls Doubles #2 – Sharp/Bentel (GR) 2nd Place

Girls Doubles #3 – Counts/Heiser (GR) 2nd Place