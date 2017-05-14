4A State Soccer Tournament Thursday Opening Round Matches Announced

The opening matches of the Wyoming 4A State Soccer Tournament have been announced. All matches will be played at the Big Horn Equestrian Center just outside of Sheridan. The tournament will run Thursday through Saturday.

4A Boy’s Tournament Opening Round on Thursday:

(#4W) Natrona vs. (#1E) Cheyenne Central – 11:30 am

(#3E) Campbell County vs. (#2W) Kelly Walsh – 11:30 am

(#3W) Green River vs. (#2E) Laramie – 4:30 pm

(#4E) Cheyenne East vs. (#1W) Rock Springs – 4:30 pm



4A Girl’s Tournament Opening Round on Thursday:

(#4W) Green River vs. (#1E) Cheyenne Central – 9:30 am

(#3E) Campbell County vs. (#2W) Jackson – 9:30 am

(#3W) Kelly Walsh vs. (#2E) Cheyenne East – 2:30 pm

(#4E) Laramie vs. (#1W) Rock Springs – 2:30 pm