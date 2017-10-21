4A West Conference Championship Results

Here are the results for the 4A West Conference, with the following records broken.

200 Medley Relay

Pool Record and Conference records broke by Green River High School with at time of 1:54.01 with Lauren Jensen, Jesse Lauze, Avery Otto, and Ashley Jensen on the relay team.

200 yard IM

Conference record is Lauren Jensen from Green River with a time of 2:20.06

11 Dives

Pool and Conference record Ali Lange from Rock Springs

500 Yard Freestyle

Conference record Lauren Lee with a time of 5:31.62

100 Yard Backstroke

Pool and Conference record Lauren Jensen with a time of 1:01.22

100 Yard Breaststroke

School Record Jessie Lauze with at time of 1:11.19

400 Yard Relay

Conference Green River 3:50.00 with team members Lauren Jensen, Lauren Lee, Sydni Sanders and Avery Otto.

Event 1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay =============================================================================== School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Green River High School 'A' 1:59.80 1:54.01 32 2 Jackson Hole High School-WY 'A' 2:00.29 2:00.47 26 3 Kelly Walsh High School-WY 'A' 2:02.47 2:03.37 24 4 Rock Springs High School-WY 'A' 2:09.67 2:06.00 22 5 Natrona County High School 'A' 2:24.12 2:24.01 20 -- Evanston High School 'A' 2:17.39 DQ Event 2 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== 1 Sanders, Sydni SO GRV 2:06.93 2:05.24 16 2 Lee, Lauren FR GRV 2:08.56 2:07.63 13 3 Buzarde, Rachel FR EVN 2:11.88 2:10.52 12 4 Merrick, Adrienne SO GRV 2:12.45 2:11.69 11 5 Anderson, Whitney SR Rshs Girls-WY 2:11.70 2:12.54 10 6 Davis, Marie JR EVN 2:11.28 2:17.53 9 B - Final 7 Olsen, Kaycee SO GRV 2:12.53 2:12.58 7 8 Garcia, Lucia JR JAC-WY 2:12.81 2:13.62 5 9 Miller, Payton SO Rshs Girls-WY 2:18.71 2:14.97 4 10 Mitchell, Audrey JR Kelly Walsh-WY 2:19.41 2:15.11 3 11 Vlastos, Mazzi FR Kelly Walsh-WY 2:23.71 2:21.39 2 12 Anderson, Kylee SR Kelly Walsh-WY 2:23.37 2:22.85 1 Event 3 Girls 200 Yard IM =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Jensen, Lauren FR GRV 2:23.17 2:20.06 16 2 Moritz, Cherylann SO GRV 2:27.40 2:26.66 13 3 Miller, Tanner SR Rshs Girls-WY 2:28.03 2:26.95 12 4 Jenkins, Maddy SR JAC-WY 2:27.46 2:28.79 11 5 Lauze, Alexa FR GRV 2:30.53 2:28.87 10 6 Young, Madison FR GRV 2:32.44 2:30.94 9 B - Final 7 Everard, Hailey SR Kelly Walsh-WY 2:37.98 2:32.17 7 8 Camphouse, McKinzey JR EVN 2:36.17 2:33.45 5 9 Hubert, Lindsay SO Kelly Walsh-WY 2:37.81 2:35.54 4 10 Buzarde, Heather FR EVN 2:38.57 2:35.78 3 11 Jones, Izzie JR Kelly Walsh-WY 2:42.62 2:41.89 2 12 Banry, Aedin SR EVN 2:52.33 2:47.90 1 Event 4 Girls 50 Yard Freestyle =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Otto, Avery SR GRV 25.38 25.32 16 2 Jensen, Ashley JR GRV 26.91 26.40 13 3 Olson, Savannah JR Kelly Walsh-WY 26.94 26.76 12 4 Mahood, Emily SR JAC-WY 27.23 26.85 11 5 Wilson, Kahlan SO JAC-WY 27.53 26.98 10 6 Lutz, Grace SO Kelly Walsh-WY 27.21 27.10 9 B - Final 7 Olsen, Kaycee SO GRV 27.58 26.93 7 8 Lauze, Jesse SR GRV 27.76 27.49 5 9 Macleod, KC FR JAC-WY 28.01 27.90 4 10 Aldred, Shelby SR Rshs Girls-WY 28.30 28.00 3 11 Nolan, Sofia FR JAC-WY 27.68 28.10 2 12 Martinez, Aubrie SR Rshs Girls-WY 27.95 28.14 1 Event 5 Girls 1 mtr Diving =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Lange, Ali SR Rshs Girls-WY 328.05 477.55 16 2 Wolf, Tori SR JAC-WY 256.30 367.30 13 3 Haigler, Gabriella FR NCH 225.55 323.65 12 4 Rall, Enshawntae FR Rshs Girls-WY 207.05 288.60 11 5 Roberts, Olivia FR JAC-WY 215.20 282.85 10 6 Mahood, Julia FR JAC-WY 174.85 236.15 9 7 Budge, Heather SO JAC-WY 174.70 234.05 7 8 Hone, Alexis SO Kelly Walsh-WY 145.20 186.45 5 9 Chase, Lexie SR NCH 99.60 145.35 4 Event 6 Girls 100 Yard Butterfly =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== 1 Jensen, Ashley JR GRV 1:06.74 1:04.77 16 2 Camphouse, McKinzey JR EVN 1:07.96 1:05.73 13 3 Fernandez, Addy FR Rshs Girls-WY 1:07.72 1:07.27 12 4 Aldred, Shelby SR Rshs Girls-WY 1:09.37 1:09.32 11 5 Garcia, Lucia JR JAC-WY 1:08.87 1:10.31 10 6 Mandros, Jarin JR GRV 1:09.16 1:10.32 9 B - Final 7 Mandros, Emilee JR GRV 1:09.74 1:08.30 7 8 Saunders, Taylor SO Kelly Walsh-WY 1:10.58 1:10.34 5 9 Anderson, Kylee SR Kelly Walsh-WY 1:14.65 1:12.00 4 10 Gardea, Delaney FR GRV 1:14.56 1:13.16 3 11 Salazar, Jillian SR Kelly Walsh-WY 1:15.28 1:14.88 2 12 Phillips, Abby JR Kelly Walsh-WY 1:16.59 1:18.11 1 Event 7 Girls 100 Yard Freestyle =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Sanders, Sydni SO GRV 58.10 57.06 16 2 Zarate, Andrea JR JAC-WY 57.99 57.85 13 3 Mahood, Emily SR JAC-WY 1:00.69 59.39 12 4 Olson, Savannah JR Kelly Walsh-WY 59.71 59.92 11 5 Reyes, Emily SO GRV 1:00.14 59.97 10 6 Dunlop, Hannah Jane SR JAC-WY 1:00.13 1:00.13 9 B - Final 7 Merrick, Adrienne SO GRV 1:01.67 59.78 7 8 Nolan, Sofia FR JAC-WY 1:01.73 1:00.34 5 9 Lutz, Grace SO Kelly Walsh-WY 1:01.26 1:01.10 4 10 Mitchell, Audrey JR Kelly Walsh-WY 1:02.66 1:02.91 3 11 Martinez, Aubrie SR Rshs Girls-WY 1:03.24 1:03.08 2 12 Foerster, Sarah JR GRV 1:03.20 1:03.73 1 Event 8 Girls 500 Yard Freestyle =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Lee, Lauren FR GRV 5:40.31 5:31.62 16 2 Lauze, Alexa FR GRV 5:44.00 5:32.08 13 3 Anderson, Whitney SR Rshs Girls-WY 5:44.88 5:50.87 12 4 Young, Madison FR GRV 5:56.87 6:00.19 11 5 Davis, Marie JR EVN 6:02.76 6:15.46 10 6 Mandros, Jarin JR GRV 6:13.87 6:25.08 9 B - Final 7 Miller, Payton SO Rshs Girls-WY 6:14.58 6:05.15 7 8 Vlastos, Mazzi FR Kelly Walsh-WY 6:18.97 6:14.88 5 9 Girling, Fussy SO JAC-WY 6:21.53 6:23.46 4 10 Haselhuhn, Holly SO Rshs Girls-WY 6:29.81 6:25.87 3 11 Blackford, Jayleen FR Kelly Walsh-WY 6:46.48 6:30.22 2 12 Roberts, Audrey FR NCH 6:48.47 6:48.21 1 Event 9 Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay =============================================================================== School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Green River High School 'A' 1:47.94 1:46.16 32 2 Jackson Hole High School-WY 'A' 1:48.22 1:48.95 26 3 Kelly Walsh High School-WY 'A' 1:51.53 1:49.74 24 4 Evanston High School 'A' 1:50.53 1:50.17 22 5 Rock Springs High School-WY 'A' 2:01.36 1:59.99 20 6 Natrona County High School 'A' 2:11.11 2:05.45 18 Event 10 Girls 100 Yard Backstroke =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== 1 Jensen, Lauren FR GRV 1:06.25 1:01.22 16 2 Otto, Avery SR GRV 1:03.79 1:01.92 13 3 Zarate, Andrea JR JAC-WY 1:06.19 1:06.26 12 4 Moritz, Cherylann SO GRV 1:09.79 1:07.09 11 5 Buzarde, Rachel FR EVN 1:08.34 1:07.83 10 6 Burke, McKayla JR JAC-WY 1:08.78 1:09.39 9 B - Final 7 Fernandez, Addy FR Rshs Girls-WY 1:09.91 1:07.79 7 8 Hubert, Lindsay SO Kelly Walsh-WY 1:10.49 1:08.87 5 9 Reyes, Emily SO GRV 1:10.21 1:09.07 4 10 Love, Kelsea SR JAC-WY 1:10.42 1:10.72 3 11 White, Rebeca SR EVN 1:15.43 1:15.33 2 12 Phillips, Abby JR Kelly Walsh-WY 1:18.50 1:20.04 1 Event 11 Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke =============================================================================== Name Year School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Lauze, Jesse SR GRV 1:13.32 1:11.19 16 2 Jenkins, Maddy SR JAC-WY 1:12.42 1:11.44 13 3 Everard, Hailey SR Kelly Walsh-WY 1:14.10 1:11.99 12 4 Miller, Tanner SR Rshs Girls-WY 1:18.09 1:17.92 11 5 Dunlop, Hannah Jane SR JAC-WY 1:19.55 1:19.20 10 6 Souza, Selena SR GRV 1:18.66 1:19.77 9 B - Final 7 Saunders, Taylor SO Kelly Walsh-WY 1:20.71 1:17.81 7 8 Mandros, Emilee JR GRV 1:20.22 1:19.28 5 9 Mason, Lily JR JAC-WY 1:22.88 1:20.72 4 10 Blackford, Jayleen FR Kelly Walsh-WY 1:21.53 1:20.74 3 11 Jones, Izzie JR Kelly Walsh-WY 1:21.54 1:21.39 2 12 Banry, Aedin SR EVN 1:22.75 1:21.63 1 Event 12 Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay =============================================================================== School Prelims Finals Points =============================================================================== A - Final 1 Green River High School 'A' 3:55.36 3:50.00 32 2 Jackson Hole High School-WY 'A' 4:03.12 4:01.08 26 3 Evanston High School 'A' 4:06.93 4:05.08 24 4 Kelly Walsh High School-WY 'A' 4:22.59 4:06.20 22 5 Rock Springs High School-WY 'A' 4:17.38 4:15.30 20 6 Natrona County High School 'A' 5:17.88 5:01.75 18