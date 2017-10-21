Latest

4A West Conference Championship Results

October 21, 2017

Here are the results for the 4A West Conference, with the following records broken.

200 Medley Relay 

Pool Record and Conference records broke by Green River High School with at time of 1:54.01 with Lauren Jensen, Jesse Lauze, Avery Otto, and Ashley Jensen on the relay team.

200 yard IM

Conference record is Lauren Jensen from Green River with a time of 2:20.06

11 Dives

Pool and Conference record Ali Lange from Rock Springs

500 Yard Freestyle

Conference record Lauren Lee with a time of 5:31.62

100 Yard Backstroke

Pool and Conference record Lauren Jensen with a time of 1:01.22

100 Yard Breaststroke

School Record Jessie Lauze with at time of 1:11.19

400 Yard Relay

Conference Green River 3:50.00 with team members Lauren Jensen, Lauren Lee, Sydni Sanders and Avery Otto.

Event 1  Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
===============================================================================
    School                                            Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Green River High School  'A'                      1:59.80    1:54.01   32  
  2 Jackson Hole High School-WY  'A'                  2:00.29    2:00.47   26  
  3 Kelly Walsh High School-WY  'A'                   2:02.47    2:03.37   24  
  4 Rock Springs High School-WY  'A'                  2:09.67    2:06.00   22  
  5 Natrona County High School  'A'                   2:24.12    2:24.01   20  
 -- Evanston High School  'A'                         2:17.39         DQ  
 
Event 2  Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
  1 Sanders, Sydni            SO GRV                  2:06.93    2:05.24   16  
  2 Lee, Lauren               FR GRV                  2:08.56    2:07.63   13  
  3 Buzarde, Rachel           FR EVN                  2:11.88    2:10.52   12  
  4 Merrick, Adrienne         SO GRV                  2:12.45    2:11.69   11  
  5 Anderson, Whitney         SR Rshs Girls-WY        2:11.70    2:12.54   10  
  6 Davis, Marie              JR EVN                  2:11.28    2:17.53    9  
B - Final
  7 Olsen, Kaycee             SO GRV                  2:12.53    2:12.58    7  
  8 Garcia, Lucia             JR JAC-WY               2:12.81    2:13.62    5  
  9 Miller, Payton            SO Rshs Girls-WY        2:18.71    2:14.97    4  
 10 Mitchell, Audrey          JR Kelly Walsh-WY       2:19.41    2:15.11    3  
 11 Vlastos, Mazzi            FR Kelly Walsh-WY       2:23.71    2:21.39    2  
 12 Anderson, Kylee           SR Kelly Walsh-WY       2:23.37    2:22.85    1  
 
Event 3  Girls 200 Yard IM
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Jensen, Lauren            FR GRV                  2:23.17    2:20.06   16  
  2 Moritz, Cherylann         SO GRV                  2:27.40    2:26.66   13  
  3 Miller, Tanner            SR Rshs Girls-WY        2:28.03    2:26.95   12  
  4 Jenkins, Maddy            SR JAC-WY               2:27.46    2:28.79   11  
  5 Lauze, Alexa              FR GRV                  2:30.53    2:28.87   10  
  6 Young, Madison            FR GRV                  2:32.44    2:30.94    9  
B - Final
  7 Everard, Hailey           SR Kelly Walsh-WY       2:37.98    2:32.17    7  
  8 Camphouse, McKinzey       JR EVN                  2:36.17    2:33.45    5  
  9 Hubert, Lindsay           SO Kelly Walsh-WY       2:37.81    2:35.54    4  
 10 Buzarde, Heather          FR EVN                  2:38.57    2:35.78    3  
 11 Jones, Izzie              JR Kelly Walsh-WY       2:42.62    2:41.89    2  
 12 Banry, Aedin              SR EVN                  2:52.33    2:47.90    1  
 
Event 4  Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Otto, Avery               SR GRV                    25.38      25.32   16  
  2 Jensen, Ashley            JR GRV                    26.91      26.40   13  
  3 Olson, Savannah           JR Kelly Walsh-WY         26.94      26.76   12  
  4 Mahood, Emily             SR JAC-WY                 27.23      26.85   11  
  5 Wilson, Kahlan            SO JAC-WY                 27.53      26.98   10  
  6 Lutz, Grace               SO Kelly Walsh-WY         27.21      27.10    9  
B - Final
  7 Olsen, Kaycee             SO GRV                    27.58      26.93    7  
  8 Lauze, Jesse              SR GRV                    27.76      27.49    5  
  9 Macleod, KC               FR JAC-WY                 28.01      27.90    4  
 10 Aldred, Shelby            SR Rshs Girls-WY          28.30      28.00    3  
 11 Nolan, Sofia              FR JAC-WY                 27.68      28.10    2  
 12 Martinez, Aubrie          SR Rshs Girls-WY          27.95      28.14    1  
 
Event 5  Girls 1 mtr Diving
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Lange, Ali                SR Rshs Girls-WY         328.05     477.55   16  
  2 Wolf, Tori                SR JAC-WY                256.30     367.30   13  
  3 Haigler, Gabriella        FR NCH                   225.55     323.65   12  
  4 Rall, Enshawntae          FR Rshs Girls-WY         207.05     288.60   11  
  5 Roberts, Olivia           FR JAC-WY                215.20     282.85   10  
  6 Mahood, Julia             FR JAC-WY                174.85     236.15    9  
  7 Budge, Heather            SO JAC-WY                174.70     234.05    7  
  8 Hone, Alexis              SO Kelly Walsh-WY        145.20     186.45    5  
  9 Chase, Lexie              SR NCH                    99.60     145.35    4  
 
Event 6  Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
  1 Jensen, Ashley            JR GRV                  1:06.74    1:04.77   16  
  2 Camphouse, McKinzey       JR EVN                  1:07.96    1:05.73   13  
  3 Fernandez, Addy           FR Rshs Girls-WY        1:07.72    1:07.27   12  
  4 Aldred, Shelby            SR Rshs Girls-WY        1:09.37    1:09.32   11  
  5 Garcia, Lucia             JR JAC-WY               1:08.87    1:10.31   10  
  6 Mandros, Jarin            JR GRV                  1:09.16    1:10.32    9  
B - Final
  7 Mandros, Emilee           JR GRV                  1:09.74    1:08.30    7  
  8 Saunders, Taylor          SO Kelly Walsh-WY       1:10.58    1:10.34    5  
  9 Anderson, Kylee           SR Kelly Walsh-WY       1:14.65    1:12.00    4  
 10 Gardea, Delaney           FR GRV                  1:14.56    1:13.16    3  
 11 Salazar, Jillian          SR Kelly Walsh-WY       1:15.28    1:14.88    2  
 12 Phillips, Abby            JR Kelly Walsh-WY       1:16.59    1:18.11    1  
 
Event 7  Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Sanders, Sydni            SO GRV                    58.10      57.06   16  
  2 Zarate, Andrea            JR JAC-WY                 57.99      57.85   13  
  3 Mahood, Emily             SR JAC-WY               1:00.69      59.39   12  
  4 Olson, Savannah           JR Kelly Walsh-WY         59.71      59.92   11  
  5 Reyes, Emily              SO GRV                  1:00.14      59.97   10  
  6 Dunlop, Hannah Jane       SR JAC-WY               1:00.13    1:00.13    9  
B - Final
  7 Merrick, Adrienne         SO GRV                  1:01.67      59.78    7  
  8 Nolan, Sofia              FR JAC-WY               1:01.73    1:00.34    5  
  9 Lutz, Grace               SO Kelly Walsh-WY       1:01.26    1:01.10    4  
 10 Mitchell, Audrey          JR Kelly Walsh-WY       1:02.66    1:02.91    3  
 11 Martinez, Aubrie          SR Rshs Girls-WY        1:03.24    1:03.08    2  
 12 Foerster, Sarah           JR GRV                  1:03.20    1:03.73    1  
 
Event 8  Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Lee, Lauren               FR GRV                  5:40.31    5:31.62   16  
  2 Lauze, Alexa              FR GRV                  5:44.00    5:32.08   13  
  3 Anderson, Whitney         SR Rshs Girls-WY        5:44.88    5:50.87   12  
  4 Young, Madison            FR GRV                  5:56.87    6:00.19   11  
  5 Davis, Marie              JR EVN                  6:02.76    6:15.46   10  
  6 Mandros, Jarin            JR GRV                  6:13.87    6:25.08    9  
B - Final
  7 Miller, Payton            SO Rshs Girls-WY        6:14.58    6:05.15    7  
  8 Vlastos, Mazzi            FR Kelly Walsh-WY       6:18.97    6:14.88    5  
  9 Girling, Fussy            SO JAC-WY               6:21.53    6:23.46    4  
 10 Haselhuhn, Holly          SO Rshs Girls-WY        6:29.81    6:25.87    3  
 11 Blackford, Jayleen        FR Kelly Walsh-WY       6:46.48    6:30.22    2  
 12 Roberts, Audrey           FR NCH                  6:48.47    6:48.21    1  
 
Event 9  Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
    School                                            Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Green River High School  'A'                      1:47.94    1:46.16   32  
  2 Jackson Hole High School-WY  'A'                  1:48.22    1:48.95   26  
  3 Kelly Walsh High School-WY  'A'                   1:51.53    1:49.74   24  
  4 Evanston High School  'A'                         1:50.53    1:50.17   22  
  5 Rock Springs High School-WY  'A'                  2:01.36    1:59.99   20  
  6 Natrona County High School  'A'                   2:11.11    2:05.45   18  
 
Event 10  Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
  1 Jensen, Lauren            FR GRV                  1:06.25    1:01.22   16  
  2 Otto, Avery               SR GRV                  1:03.79    1:01.92   13  
  3 Zarate, Andrea            JR JAC-WY               1:06.19    1:06.26   12  
  4 Moritz, Cherylann         SO GRV                  1:09.79    1:07.09   11  
  5 Buzarde, Rachel           FR EVN                  1:08.34    1:07.83   10  
  6 Burke, McKayla            JR JAC-WY               1:08.78    1:09.39    9  
B - Final
  7 Fernandez, Addy           FR Rshs Girls-WY        1:09.91    1:07.79    7  
  8 Hubert, Lindsay           SO Kelly Walsh-WY       1:10.49    1:08.87    5  
  9 Reyes, Emily              SO GRV                  1:10.21    1:09.07    4  
 10 Love, Kelsea              SR JAC-WY               1:10.42    1:10.72    3  
 11 White, Rebeca             SR EVN                  1:15.43    1:15.33    2  
 12 Phillips, Abby            JR Kelly Walsh-WY       1:18.50    1:20.04    1  
 
Event 11  Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
===============================================================================
    Name                    Year School               Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Lauze, Jesse              SR GRV                  1:13.32    1:11.19   16  
  2 Jenkins, Maddy            SR JAC-WY               1:12.42    1:11.44   13  
  3 Everard, Hailey           SR Kelly Walsh-WY       1:14.10    1:11.99   12  
  4 Miller, Tanner            SR Rshs Girls-WY        1:18.09    1:17.92   11  
  5 Dunlop, Hannah Jane       SR JAC-WY               1:19.55    1:19.20   10  
  6 Souza, Selena             SR GRV                  1:18.66    1:19.77    9  
B - Final
  7 Saunders, Taylor          SO Kelly Walsh-WY       1:20.71    1:17.81    7  
  8 Mandros, Emilee           JR GRV                  1:20.22    1:19.28    5  
  9 Mason, Lily               JR JAC-WY               1:22.88    1:20.72    4  
 10 Blackford, Jayleen        FR Kelly Walsh-WY       1:21.53    1:20.74    3  
 11 Jones, Izzie              JR Kelly Walsh-WY       1:21.54    1:21.39    2  
 12 Banry, Aedin              SR EVN                  1:22.75    1:21.63    1  
 
Event 12  Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
===============================================================================
    School                                            Prelims     Finals Points 
===============================================================================
A - Final
  1 Green River High School  'A'                      3:55.36    3:50.00   32  
  2 Jackson Hole High School-WY  'A'                  4:03.12    4:01.08   26  
  3 Evanston High School  'A'                         4:06.93    4:05.08   24  
  4 Kelly Walsh High School-WY  'A'                   4:22.59    4:06.20   22  
  5 Rock Springs High School-WY  'A'                  4:17.38    4:15.30   20  
  6 Natrona County High School  'A'                   5:17.88    5:01.75   18
