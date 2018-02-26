4A West Regional Basketball Matchups Announced

The 4A regular high school basketball season has come to an end. For the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys and girls teams it’s on to the 4A West Regional Basketball Tournament in Jackson with all four hoping to gain a berth in next week’s 4A State Basketball Tournament in Casper. All four teams find themselves in must win situations on Thursday or their seasons will come to an end.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will play host Jackson Thursday at 4:00 p.m. while the Tiger boys will also play Jackson at 8:30 p.m. Both of those games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The Green River Wolves open regional play against Casper Natrona at 5:30 p.m. with the Lady Wolves against Natrona at 7:00 p.m.